Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 35 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 22 August 2025 107,500 597.42 64,222,815 Monday, 25 August 2025 1,500 598.57 897,855 Tuesday, 26 August 2025 1,500 600.96 901,440 Wednesday, 27 August 2025 1,500 598.23 897,345 Thursday, 28 August 2025 1,500 593.96 890,940 Friday, 29 August 2025 1,500 593.27 889,905 In the period 25 August 2025 - 29 August 2025 7,500 597.00 4,477,485 Accumulated until 29 August 2025 115,000 597.39 68,700,300 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,156,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.63% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments