Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 35 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

 

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

 

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 22 August 2025107,500597.4264,222,815  
Monday, 25 August 20251,500598.57897,855  
Tuesday, 26 August 20251,500600.96901,440  
Wednesday, 27 August 20251,500598.23897,345  
Thursday, 28 August 20251,500593.96890,940  
Friday, 29 August 20251,500593.27889,905  
In the period 25 August 2025 - 29 August 20257,500597.004,477,485  
Accumulated until 29 August 2025115,000597.3968,700,300  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,156,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.63% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

 

 

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

 

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

 

