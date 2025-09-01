Somnia Blockchain Adds Google Cloud as Validator

Addition of Google Cloud as a validator enables Somnia to utilize its enterprise-grade infrastructure to bolster network security, reliability, and decentralization.

London, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somnia, the blockchain built for entertainment and gaming, today announced that Google Cloud is now an official validator on its network. This addition will bolster Somnia’s efforts to continue to grow its roster of games and decentralized applications.

The Somnia Shannon DevNet has demonstrated a maximum transactions per second of 1 million TPS, and has surpassed 10 billion transactions on its testnet. Google Cloud's advanced infrastructure will significantly enhance Somnia's security, transaction validation capabilities, and overall network performance.

Enhanced Developer Infrastructure

With Somnia's testnet on Google Cloud infrastructure, Somnia developers can seamlessly build, test, and deploy decentralized applications with enterprise-grade reliability and performance. The integration also provides Somnia developers and partners access to enhanced AI capabilities such as AI Agentic insights for business, as well as new AI functionalities within games and dApps.

"Somnia provides a high-performance infrastructure stack that is ideal for real-time applications and institutional adoption. We are thrilled to welcome Google Cloud as a validator, and hope our collaborations with leading technology companies will help our network go further and do more for our community and our partners," said Paul Thomas, founder of Somnia.

Real-Time Data Integration

Somnia is also exploring the integration of blockchain data with Google Cloud's BigQuery data warehouse to create a powerful analytics platform for developers and project founders. This integration will enable real-time access to chain data, supporting the development of sophisticated applications, machine learning models, and institutional-grade solutions that leverage Somnia's high-performance capabilities to build sustainable and successful blockchain projects.

Strategic Network Expansion

Google Cloud joins other institutional validators in securing the Somnia network and supporting its mission to enable real-time blockchain applications at scale.

This collaboration positions Somnia to leverage Google Cloud's global infrastructure and expertise as it continues to scale its high-performance blockchain platform for next-generation decentralized applications.

Developers are now able to utilize the enhanced features provided by Google Cloud on Somnia. For more information, visit somnia.network .

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 15-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

Find out more at somnia.network .





