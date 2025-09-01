SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its NAV for August 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As at the end of August 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB Tewox decreased to EUR 45,641,043, compared to the previously determined NAV of EUR 46,025,174 at the end of July 2025.

The share price decreased to EUR 1.0902, from EUR 1.0994 at the end of July 2025. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) decreased to 3.73%, compared to previously announced IRR of 4.09% at the end of July 2025.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/