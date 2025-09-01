Avengers assemble! NordVPN and Marvel launch a digital comic about cybersecurity

LONDON, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting September 1, NordVPN and Marvel are teaming up to launch an exclusive digital motion comic that brings the world of superheroes into the digital age. Their mission? To show that cybersecurity can be everyone’s superpower.

This unique collaboration begins with The Only Certainty Is Change, a high-impact motion comic where some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes — Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and the Hulk — face off against a formidable new villain: the Super-Adaptoid, a shape-shifting android capable of mimicking the powers of “Earth’s mightiest heroes.”

“As the Avengers adapt their strategy to fight off this unpredictable threat, the story becomes a powerful metaphor for the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity — where staying protected means staying one step ahead,” says Marijus Briedis, chief technology officer (CTO) at NordVPN .

Heroes meet hackers: A new kind of threat

Today, digital threats are as persistent as supervillains. From hackers and trackers to malware and data leaks, everyday users face online dangers that require more than just basic protection. That’s where NordVPN comes in — with advanced tools like Threat Protection Pro™ , top-grade encryption, and a commitment to online privacy and freedom.

This creative collaboration with Marvel is more than just a storytelling experiment. It’s an educational campaign designed to raise awareness about online risks and inspire action. Because just as the Avengers protect the world, NordVPN is here to protect your digital life.

“In today’s world, where technology constantly evolves, our data is constantly attacked. We wanted to show that online security doesn’t have to be boring — it can be creative, engaging, and even heroic. Working with Marvel allows us to speak a whole new language: one that’s visual, powerful, and accessible to everyone,” says Marijus Briedis.

Every hero has a mission

For over 80 years, Marvel has inspired generations with stories of courage, teamwork, and resilience. These values align closely with NordVPN’s mission: to keep people safe in a rapidly changing digital world.

While NordVPN doesn’t battle androids or alien invaders, it does fight a different kind of enemy — cyber threats that compromise privacy, security, and freedom. And just like the Avengers, NordVPN is always evolving to meet the next challenge.

Because in a world where the only certainty is change, being prepared makes all the difference.

ABOUT NORDVPN:

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro™, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. The latest creation of Nord Security, NordVPN’s parent company, is Saily — a travel eSIM app. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider covers 165 locations across 118 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com .

More information: viktorija@nordsec.com