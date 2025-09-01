Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

aranello (Italy), September 1, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 360 million share buyback program announced on July 31, 2025, as the eighth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Eighth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 22/08/2025 9,400 403.7180 3,794,949.20 - - - - 9,400 403.7180 3,794,949.20 25/08/2025 9,200 402.7134 3,704,963.28 - - - - 9,200 402.7134 3,704,963.28 26/08/2025 9,300 403.5335 3,752,861.55 - - - - 9,300 403.5335 3,752,861.55 27/08/2025 9,000 406.0933 3,654,839.70 - - - - 9,000 406.0933 3,654,839.70 28/08/2025 9,000 410.5694 3,695,124.60 6,283 477.4508 2,999,823.38 2,569,221.80 15,283 409.8898 6,264,346.40 29/08/2025 9,400 409.3066 3,847,482.04 5,883 477.4070 2,808,585.38 2,409,148.55 15,283 409.3850 6,256,630.59 55,300 405.9714 22,450,220.37 12,166 477.4296 5,808,408.76 4,978,370.35 67,466 406.5543 27,428,590.72 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Eighth Tranche till August 29, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 22,450,220.37 for No. 55,300 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 5,808,408.76 (Euro 4,978,370.35*) for No. 12,166 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of August 29, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 15,773,441 common shares equal to 8.73% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until August 29, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 5,078,486 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,669,998,288.08.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment