Notice on the cancellation of own shares

On 29 August 2025, after the registration of the new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”) in the Register of Legal Entities, the procedure of the reduction of the authorized capital of the Company has ended. During this procedure, 107,480 units of ordinary registered shares (which made up 1.33% of all shares issued by the Company), acquired by the Company through the share redemption processes, were cancelled. Information about the reduction of the authorised capital was announced on 9 May 2025: Notice on the reduction of the authorised capital.

According to the data of 1 September 2025, the authorised capital of the Company amounts to EUR 11,533,204.30. The Company's capital is divided into 7,953,934 ordinary registered shares, with a nominal value of EUR 1.45 each.

The person authorised to provide additional information Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com