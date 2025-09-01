INVL Baltic Real Estate announces an updated authorized capital structure

On 29 August 2025, after the registration of the new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”) in the Register of Legal Entities and after the end of the procedure of the reduction of the authorized capital of the Company (during which the 107,480 units of the ordinary registered shares, acquired by the Company through the share redemption processes, were cancelled), the Company announces the structure of authorized capital as of 1 September 2025:

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Nominal value, EUR Total nominal

Value and authorised capital, EUR Portion of the authorised capital, % Ordinary registered shares 7,953,934 1.45 11,533,204.30 100

