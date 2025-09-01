Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Set to Surpass USD 61.08 Billion by 2032 as Precision Medicine and Immunotherapies Transform Treatment Landscape – SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is entering a period of accelerated expansion, fueled by groundbreaking advancements in immunotherapies, targeted drug development, and early diagnostic innovations. According to the latest industry analysis by SNS Insider, the lung cancer therapeutics market size was valued at USD 32.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 61.08 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.08% between 2025 and 2032.

In the United States, a market at the forefront of therapeutic innovation, the lung cancer therapeutics market size was USD 9.51 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to climb to USD 15.86 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 6.65%. Clinical adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitors, broader use of companion diagnostics, and expanding reimbursement coverage are key growth drivers shaping the U.S. outlook.





Major Players Analysis

Key players shaping the lung cancer therapeutics market include:

AstraZeneca plc (Tagrisso, Imfinzi)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Opdivo, Yervoy)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Keytruda)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Tecentriq, Alecensa)

Novartis AG (Tabrecta)

Pfizer Inc. (Xalkori, Lorbrena)

Eli Lilly and Company (Cyramza, Alimta)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Alunbrig)

Amgen Inc. (Lumakras)

Sanofi S.A. (Sarclisa – pipeline expansions)

Others

Segment Analysis

By Therapy

The lung cancer therapeutics market in 2024 was dominated by targeted therapy which accounted for 56.6% share, owing to their high level of efficacy and reduced side effects, and increased focus on precision medicine targeting cancer related genes including EGFR, ALK, and ROS1. This makes immunotherapy the most rapidly growing segment with expanded indications and combination strategies, revolutionising treatment paradigms for NSCLC and SCLC.

By Lung Cancer Type

In 2024, NSCLC accounted for more than 85% of the total lung cancer therapeutics market, owing to the substantial response to both targeted and immune-based therapeutic birds. The latter is particularly true of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), the most rapidly growing area of thought leadership, where dramatic trends upward in outcomes (baseline poor) are being seen with newer options such as immunotherapy-based regimens and biomarker-guided approaches.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies accounted for most lung cancer drug distribution in 2024 given their direct access to specialty therapies and infrastructure for delivering expensive treatments. The online channel segment represents the fastest-growing segment, fueled by factors such as the digitalization of healthcare, patients desiring home delivery of oral medications when possible, and the rising availability of oral targeted and maintenance therapies through digital platforms.

Regional Trends

North America (dominated by the U.S.) held the largest market share in 2024, supported by advanced clinical trial infrastructure, biotech innovation, FDA approvals, and high adoption of immunotherapies.

Europe continues to adopt targeted therapies and biosimilars, particularly in Germany, France, and the UK, where healthcare systems are reinforcing precision oncology investments.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, led by China, Japan, and South Korea, where government-backed cancer research initiatives and local biopharma partnerships are expanding access to lung cancer therapies.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing steady adoption, particularly with generic and biosimilar versions of leading drugs becoming more available, enhancing affordability.

Recent Developments

January 2025 – Merck’s Keytruda received FDA approval for adjuvant treatment in resected early-stage NSCLC, expanding its blockbuster profile.

December 2024 – Amgen’s Lumakras showed promising Phase III results for KRAS G12C mutation-positive NSCLC, marking a milestone in targeted therapy.

November 2024 – Bristol Myers Squibb announced positive Phase II data for a bispecific antibody candidate in SCLC patients resistant to chemotherapy.

October 2024 – Roche launched a companion diagnostic test in partnership with Foundation Medicine, enabling better patient selection for Tecentriq therapy.

Statistical Insights & Trends

More than 2.3 million new cases of lung cancer were reported globally in 2023, accounting for 12% of all new cancer cases worldwide.

Immunotherapies generated over 40% of market revenue in 2024, with combination immuno-targeted regimens projected to see double-digit growth through 2032.

In the U.S., clinical trial enrollment in NSCLC rose by 22% between 2020–2024, largely due to the rise of biomarker-driven trials.

The cost of targeted therapy per patient annually remains above USD 150,000 in the U.S., driving the need for biosimilar entry and reimbursement support.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Disease burden analysis – helps you understand incidence and prevalence trends shaping demand for lung cancer therapeutics across regions.

helps you understand incidence and prevalence trends shaping demand for lung cancer therapeutics across regions. Prescription trend mapping – helps you analyze regional adoption patterns and physician preferences influencing treatment uptake.

helps you analyze regional adoption patterns and physician preferences influencing treatment uptake. Healthcare spending benchmarks – helps you evaluate government, private, and out-of-pocket expenditures on lung cancer therapies.

helps you evaluate government, private, and out-of-pocket expenditures on lung cancer therapies. Regulatory approval and access pathways – helps you track drug approvals, reimbursement frameworks, and patient access challenges across markets.

helps you track drug approvals, reimbursement frameworks, and patient access challenges across markets. Branded vs generic dynamics – helps you assess market share shifts between patented drugs and low-cost generics.

helps you assess market share shifts between patented drugs and low-cost generics. Innovation and pipeline analysis – helps you uncover opportunities in immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and combination treatments under development.

helps you uncover opportunities in immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and combination treatments under development. Competitive landscape – helps you evaluate leading players’ market reach, clinical trial strategies, product offerings, and growth outlook.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 32.83 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 61.08 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.08% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments By Therapy (Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, and Others)



By Lung Cancer Type (Small Cell Lung Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Lung Carcinoid Tumor)



By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies)



By Type of Molecule (Small Molecules, Biologics)



By Drug Class (Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, EGFR Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Multikinase Inhibitors, and Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

