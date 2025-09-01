CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Size to Surpass USD 13.39 Billion by 2034 Driven by Precision Medicine, Therapeutics, and Agricultural Applications

Ottawa, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global CRISPR-based gene editing market size was estimated at USD 3.06 billion in 2024. It is predicted to surpass nearly USD 13.39 billion by 2034, up from USD 4.46 billion in 2025. In terms of CAGR, the worldwide market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.00% from 2025 to 2034.

The CRISPR-based gene editing market is growing with increased demand for precision medicine, technological breakthroughs, and diversity of applications in therapeutics, agriculture, and diagnostics worldwide.

What is CRISPR-Based Gene Editing?

The market of gene editing based on CRISPR has shown great growth, driven by the development of biotechnology and increased demand for specific genetic solutions. CRISPR, a set of molecular scissoring tools that allows very precise and personalized cutting and editing of DNA, has created ripples across the medical and agricultural industries.

The rising prominence of hereditary conditions like cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and muscular dystrophy is leading to a surge in the requirements for efficient and personalised therapy techniques. The increasing utilization of agricultural-related activities that comprise enhancing the productivity, nutritional, and disease resistance of the crops is also on the rise. Further, innovative government policies, rising research investments, and industry-academia partnerships are spurring innovation.

Quick Points: CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Key Takeaways

In terms of revenue, the CRISPR-based gene editing market is projected to reach USD 4.95 billion in 2026.

North America contributed the highest market share of 41.15% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 15.18% between 2025 and 2034.

By product, the kits and reagents segment contributed the largest market share of 77% in 2024.

By product, the services segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR of 14.4% from 2025 to 2034.

By gene editing modality, the ex vivo editing segment held the major market share of 53% in 2024.

By gene editing modality, the in vivo editing segment is growing at a strong CAGR of 12.5% between 2025 and 2034.

By technology, the CRISPR/Cas9 technology segment held the major market share of 55% in 2024.

By technology, the CRISPR/Cas12 technology segment is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 12.3% between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the therapeutic applications segment contributed the highest market share of 64.05% in 2024.

By application, the agriculture and livestock segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2034.

By end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the biggest market share of 42% in 2024.

By end-user, the agricultural and livestock Industry segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2025 and 2034.



CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Size by Product 2023 and 2024 (USD Million)

Product 2023 2024 Kits & Reagents 2,830.64 3,101.46 Services 839.36 935.54



CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Size by Gene Editing Modality 2023 and 2024 (USD Million)

Gene Editing Modality 2023 2024 Ex Vivo Editing 1,950.08 2,153.45 In Vivo Editing 1,719.92 1,883.55



CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Size by Technology 2023 and 2024 (USD Million)



Technology 2023 2024 CRISPR/Cas9 Technology 2,039.78 2,239.11 CRISPR/Cas12 Technology 504.48 551.67 CRISPR/Cas13 Technology 237.81 256.94 Base Editing 626.91 704.04 Prime Editing 163.90 181.69 Epigenetic Editing 65.69 69.93 Others 31.41 33.63



CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Trends:

1. Regulatory Approvals Accelerating Adoption: Regulatory bodies are starting to approve CRISPR-based therapies for conditions like sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. These approvals mark a shift toward mainstream acceptance and open the door for more clinical applications.

2. Rapid Market Growth: The CRISPR market is expanding quickly, with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Services such as gene-editing design, validation, and optimization are growing even faster than product sales.

3. Regional Shifts: North America remains the dominant region due to strong research infrastructure and investment. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by increasing research activities, government initiatives, and rising healthcare demand.

4. Shift from Products to Services: While CRISPR kits and reagents currently dominate revenue, services such as experimental design, delivery optimization, and therapeutic development are gaining traction at a faster rate.

5. Expanding Application Areas: While therapeutic use remains the largest application especially in oncology and rare genetic diseases agriculture is the fastest-growing segment, with gene-edited crops gaining regulatory and commercial traction.

6. Technological Advancements: Innovations like base editing, prime editing, and compact Cas enzymes are improving precision and reducing off-target effects. AI is also being used to enhance guide RNA design and editing efficiency.

7. Improved Delivery Systems: Novel delivery platforms, including lipid nanoparticles and miniaturized Cas enzymes, are enhancing the effectiveness of in vivo applications, making CRISPR more viable for direct therapeutic use.

8. Increase in Strategic Partnerships and Funding: Biotech companies are forming major partnerships with pharmaceutical firms to scale CRISPR-based therapies. Funding for startups and collaborative projects is increasing steadily.

CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Opportunity

Advanced Technologies:

The CRISPR-based gene editing market has enormous prospects, with the current developments leading to making the technology highly specific and efficient in nature. New technologies such as base editing and prime editing are leading this expansion and fundamentally transforming genetic editing, as they eliminate constraints in more traditional editing with CRISPR-Cas9. These developments have created avenues to cure genetic diseases that could not be cured earlier, and therefore bring hope that the next generation may be able to cure genetic disorders via personalized medicine.

As research investments increase, regulations become favorable, and academia-industry partnerships strengthen, the market will be ready to provide transformational opportunities across the realms of healthcare and agriculture.

Major Challenges in CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market:

Safety Concerns

It is possible to note the phenomenon of off-target effects that the edited sections of the genome could affect, unintentionally, the undesirable parts, and might have unexpected and unpleasant consequences. Such imprecision can lead to mosaicism, non-specific changes, and even genomic instability, which is a safety concern in therapeutics. There is also the risk of triggering an immune response, as transducing CRISPR components into the body could evoke an inflammatory reaction or any other issue that may complicate their use in the clinic.

Scope of CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 4.04 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 4.46 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 8.92 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 13.39 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 13% Dominating Region in 2024 North America 2025 to 2034 Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Gene Editing Modality, Technology, Application, End User, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Regional Analysis:

How Big is the U.S. CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Size?

The U.S. CRISPR-based gene editing market size was USD 940 million in 2024 and is projected to rise from 1,030 million in 2025 to approximately USD 2,950 million by 2034. The market is growing at a double-digit CAGR of 12.30% from 2025 to 2034.



How North America Dominated the CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market?

North America dominated the CRISPR-based gene editing market in 2024, owing to a robust culture in biotechnology innovation and the embrace of the latest technologies. The growth region is advantaged with the aid of prime research institutes, universities, and biopharmaceutical companies, which continuously use resources to research and develop CRISPR.

In addition, North America’s agricultural industry has taken an active approach to using CRISPR in developing disease-resistant and high-yielding crops, which further spurs market growth. A large amount of government funding and favorable programs that support the further progress of genetic research favor the ecosystem.

Asia Pacific CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Trends:

Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, since the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are booming in this region. Nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are committing big money into genetic research, on the back of very attractive government policies and investments.

China, specifically, has been a center of attention in CRISPR clinical research and the development of smart crops because of government-sponsored biotechnology programs. Asia Pacific is also experiencing higher adoption due to the development of healthcare infrastructure in the region, increasing disease burden on genetic diseases, as well as the increased demand for personalized medicine.

CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Segmentation Analysis:

Product Analysis

The kits and reagents segment dominated the CRISPR-based gene editing market in 2024. Kits, enzymes, and libraries can also be critical components that make the work of scientists to design, perform, and prove the CRISPR experiments much more precise and efficient.

In particular, CRISPR kits are specifically customized to contain the full array of reagents required in a CRISPR reaction, which adds convenience and consistency to researchers. With CRISPR technology extending into the medical and agriculture fields, the market demand to have efficient kits and reagents is the main factor behind this segment.

The services segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. As the sector of special expertise and enhancing facilities in gene editing has grown. Such service providers provide full-service solutions where they not only offer guide RNA design, development of cell lines, and study of gene knockouts, but also extend to therapeutic research as well, leading to clients being able to purely concentrate on higher-level R&D objectives. The trend is further boosted by the growth of the demand for outsourcing in drug discovery and personalized medicine.

Gene Editing Modality Analysis

The ex vivo editing segment held the largest share in the CRISPR-based gene editing market in 2024, as it is more precise, safe, and versatile in using therapy applications.

Ex vivo editing has the advantage of more precise and controlled editing and less risk of off-target effects than in vivo editing through the ability to extract cells out of the patient, edit in vitro, and then reintroduce them. Moreover, ex vivo strategies are subject to fewer regulatory issues as compared to in vivo strategies, which increases their adoption.

The in-vivo editing segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. In vivo editing does not require an extraction; therefore, it eliminates cell extraction, editing, and transplantation. Improvements with delivery mechanisms, including lipid nanoparticle and viral vectors, are also increasing the safety and efficiency of delivery, with in vivo treatments ready to enter clinical trials.

As investment and research in this area increase, in vivo editing is becoming the most promising and innovative mode, with enormous prospects to be fulfilled in the future CRISPR environment of gene editing.

Technology Analysis

The CRISPR/Cas9 technology segment dominated the CRISPR-based gene editing market in 2024. CRISPR has become the most popular gene editing device due to its precision, efficiency, and comparative ease in avoiding or rewriting the disease-causing genes.

The applications of Cas9 to the agricultural biotechnology area are also diverse, as the enzyme is used to enhance crop production, resistance to diseases, and better nutritional value. Backed by a robust research infrastructure, continual technology development, and prolific commercialization, CRISPR has become commonplace, especially in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology.

The CRISPR/Cas12 technology segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Cas12 is more specific in the cleavage of DNA, and has distinct features separating it and Cas9, such as not needing a different processing of the guide RNA.



Adoption has especially been heightened in the areas of agriculture and biomedicine, where Cas12 is applied in enhancing plant characteristics and the advancement of therapeutics. Moreover, the applicability of Cas12 in diagnostics, such as CRISPR-based diagnostic platforms applied to infectious diseases, has also been recognized because of its speed and accuracy.

Application Analysis

The therapeutic applications segment held the largest share in the CRISPR-based gene editing market in 2024, mainly because of the increased prevalence of genetic diseases and an increase in demand for personalized medicine.

CRISPR is fast emerging as a dominant pillar of therapeutic research, allowing scientists to develop home remedies by targeting the causal agent of diseases at its gene level. This has further ignited research and development, clinical trials, and approvals of CRISPR-based treatments for various diseases, including sickle cell disease and cancer. Advances in technology that make the procedure more efficient, specific, and safe have also promoted its use in therapeutic applications.

The agriculture and livestock segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to the immediate need to have sustainable food production. In livestock, the application of CRISPR is geared toward enhancing health, productivity, and feed efficiency, in line with a sustainable animal-driven agriculture and healthy animal products. The adoption of agricultural biotechnology is being driven by the upswing of investment and consumer demand in the agricultural sector to ensure sustainable and nutritious food.

End User Analysis

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the CRISPR-based gene editing market in 2024. As the prevalence of genetic disorders increases, these firms are placing great emphasis on the development of novel and personalized therapeutics that will target the causes of a disorder. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies also dominate in regard to clinical trial applications of CRISPR-based products, including possible medicines to treat sickle cell anemia, β-thalassemia, and cancer applications. The progress in CRISPR efficiency, specificity, and safety is gaining high velocity due to massive investments in the research and development process.

The agricultural and livestock industry segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The application of the CRISPR technology to seek to improve crop production, elevate nutritional value, and build disease-resistant crops is important in feeding the increased population with increasing population of people. With this aim in mind, governments and agricultural organizations are strongly encouraging the incorporation of advanced technologies such as CRISPR, which can help achieve food security and sustainable farming practices.

Top Companies in the CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market

The following key players dominate the CRISPR-Based Gene Editing, shaping industry trends and holding significant market share.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Synthego Corporation

System Biosciences LLC

ToolGen, Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Abcam, Inc.

Applied StemCell, Inc.

Cellecta, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Danaher achieved a breakthrough and gave the first-ever mRNA-based personalized CRISPR therapy in under six months. The company has advanced the treatment of a child with neonatal-onset CPS1 deficiency through its Business System.



In April 2025, Kytopen and Aldevron came together to combine Nanoplasmid with Flowfect Tx technologies in the creation of CRISPR-mediated T-cell engineering. The collaboration facilitates the manufacturing of cell therapy by enhancing the yields, optimizing operations in GMP-compliant cell therapy manufacturing, and improving efficiencies in the development of the next-generation CRISPR-based immunotherapies.



In March 2025, ElevateBio formed a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to utilize cloud computing and artificial intelligence with respect to CRISPR discoveries. This initiative is accelerating genetic disease research, improving efficiency, and expanding access to a novel generation of treatment.



CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Kits and Reagents CRISPR Kits Guide RNA Enzymes Other Reagents

Services Gene Editing Services Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



By Gene Editing Modality

Ex-Vivo Editing

In-Vivo Editing

By Technology

CRISPR/Cas9 Technology

CRISPR/Cas12 Technology

CRISPR/Cas13 Technology

Base Editing

Prime Editing

Epigenetic Editing

Others



By Application

Therapeutic Applications Gene Therapy Cancer Therapy Infectious Disease Treatment

Regenerative Medicine Agriculture and Livestock Crop Improvement Livestock Modifications

Industrial Biotechnology Microbial Engineering Biomanufacturing





By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Agricultural and Livestock Industry

Hospitals and Clinics

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

