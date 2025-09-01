Acne Medicine Market Size Projected to Reach USD 23.33 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acne medication market size to rise from USD 14.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 23.33 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the acne medicine market in 2023

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the acne medicine market.

By therapeutic class, the retinoid segment dominated the global acne medicine market in 2023.

Based on formulation, the topical medication segment dominated the acne medicine market in 2023.

Based on types, the prescription medicine segment dominated the acne medicine market.

Based on acne types, the non-inflammatory acne segment dominated the acne medicine market in 2023.

Based on distribution channels, the pharmacy and drug store segment dominated the acne medicine market in 2023.



Market Overview & Potential

As lifestyles change, people of all ages can develop skin problems like acne that require proper medications and treatments to prevent them from worsening. Dermatologists play a crucial role in providing suitable preventive measures to patients through topical medications, oral medications, and therapies. These medications help reduce excess oils and swelling caused by bacterial infections or other common issues. Topical medications often include retinoids, antibiotics, azelaic acid, salicylic acid, or dapsone gel. Oral medications may include combined oral contraceptives or anti-androgen agents.

Additionally, various therapies are available, such as light therapy, chemical peels, steroid injections, and more. In 2013, over 5.1 million people received medical treatment for acne, including children and adults. The demand for acne medications is growing rapidly, driving significant growth in the acne medicine market.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Acne Medicine Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the growing prevalence of acne due to various factors like stress, environmental factors, and hormonal imbalance, which increases the demand for medicine for treatment. The growing awareness of treatment and demand for technologically advanced therapies through integration of AI and telemedicine for remote consultations, which boosts the growth of the market. Other key drivers are the hormonal therapies demand, advancements treatment options, focus on clean and natural ingredients, and increased healthcare spending fuel the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Acne Medicine Market?

Increased demand for advanced therapies:

There is a growing demand for innovative solutions like biologics, light-based therapies, and new drug formulations that offer better results, improved patient tolerance, and reduced reliance on antibiotics for severe acne.



Focus on retinoids and combination therapies:

Retinoids are projected to see faster growth as demand increases for treating moderate to severe acne. The use of combination therapies is also on the rise, with treatments combining different types of agents for better efficacy.



Growing prevalence and awareness:

The increasing prevalence of acne, a common skin condition affecting many people globally, combined with rising skin awareness and cosmetic concerns, is a major driver of market growth.



Advancements in telemedicine:

The development of teledermatology and direct-to-consumer platforms is improving access to prescription acne care, especially in regions like India, where the market is rapidly expanding.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Acne Medicine Market?

The key challenge which hinders the growth of the market is the adverse side effects associated with the medicines, like skin irritation or dizziness, lack of patient awareness of treatment option availability, availability of alternatives, high research and development costs, which affect the profitability and also result in high cost of final products, cost effectiveness, and treatment efficacy and duration. These factors limit the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Acne Medicine Market?

North America dominated the acne medicine market in 2023. The growth of the market is driven by the high prevalence of acne, which drives the demand for treatments due to the growing focus on skincare treatment. Innovation in treatments, and strong pharmaceutical presence in North America, also engage in research and development fuels the growth of the market. The key players like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Galderma SA, and Johnson & Johnson also play a crucial role in the growth and expansion of the market through innovation and research.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Acne Medicine Market?

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the acne medicine market. The growth of the market in the region is driven by the rising demand for patches due to their properties and benefits offered, which fuel the growth of the market. Other key drivers are the dominant distribution channels like E-commerce, and strategic partnerships to expand product portfolios boost the growth of the market. Key players like Ranbaxy Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson, and Galderma play a significant role in the growth of the market.

Segmental Insights

By therapeutic class,

The retinoid segment dominated the global acne medicine market in 2023. Retinol plays a crucial role in the acne medicine market as a widely used therapeutic class known for promoting cell turnover and preventing clogged pores. It helps reduce acne lesions, improve skin texture, and minimize scars. Retinol-based products are commonly prescribed for mild to moderate acne and are also incorporated into over-the-counter skincare formulations, making them a versatile solution for long-term acne management across diverse consumer groups.

Based on the formulation,

The topical medication segment dominated the acne medicine market in 2023. Topical medications are the most common formulation in acne treatment, offering direct application to affected areas with minimal systemic effects. These include creams, gels, and ointments containing retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, or antibiotics. Their ease of use, accessibility, and effectiveness in treating mild to moderate acne make them highly popular. Topical formulations are widely prescribed by dermatologists and are also available as over-the-counter products for self-care and prevention.

Based on types,

The prescription medicine segment dominated the acne medicine market. Prescription medicines hold a significant share of the acne medicine market, targeting moderate to severe cases. These include stronger retinoids, oral antibiotics, and hormonal therapies prescribed under medical supervision. Prescription products offer higher efficacy and are tailored to individual patient needs, often used when over-the-counter solutions are insufficient. Growing dermatological consultations and awareness of advanced treatments continue to expand the demand for prescription acne medicines globally.

Based on acne types,

The non-inflammatory acne segment dominated the acne medicine market in 2023. The treatment of non-inflammatory acne, such as blackheads and whiteheads, is a key focus in the acne medicine market. Medications targeting excess sebum production and clogged pores, like retinoids and exfoliating agents, are highly effective. Demand is driven by a growing teenage population, lifestyle changes, and skincare awareness. Non-inflammatory acne treatments are often the first step before progressing to advanced solutions for inflammatory or severe acne types.

Based on distribution channels,

The pharmacy and drug store segment dominated the acne medicine market in 2023. Pharmacies and drug stores serve as primary distribution channels for acne medicines, offering both prescription and over-the-counter products. Their accessibility, immediate availability, and wide product variety make them the most preferred point of purchase. Consumers rely on these outlets for professional advice and convenient access to dermatology-recommended products. Growing retail pharmacy chains and the expansion of drug stores in urban and rural areas further strengthen this distribution segment.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Bausch Health Companies Inc. announced the launch of its topical prescription treatment for acne vulgaris named PrARAZLO (tazarotene lotion, 0.045%). It is available to patients through BC PharmaCare, which is the public drug program of British Columbia.

Acne Medicine Market Key Players

GlaxoSmithKline

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Zydus LifeSciences Limited

Johnson and Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals



Segments Covered in The Report

By Therapeutic Class

Retinoid

Topical and Combination Retinoid

Oral Retinoid



By Formulation

Topical Medication

Oral Medication

Antibiotics



By Type

Prescription Medicines

Oral Antibiotics

Hormonal Treatments

Oral Contraceptive Tablets

By Acne Type

Non-inflammatory Acne

Inflammatory Acne

By Distribution Channel

Retail Store

Pharmacy and Drug Store

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





