TGS ASA – New Share Capital Registered

Oslo, Norway (1 September 2025) - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by TGS ASA (OSE: TGS) (the "Company") on 11 August 2025 regarding vesting of Performance Stock Units (PSUs) and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs).

Because of the vesting announced on 11 August 2025, TGS has issued 198,926 new shares. The share capital increase related to the vesting has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the capital increase TGS' new share capital is NOK 49,149,936.50 divided into 196,599,746 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.25.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com