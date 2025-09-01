Back-to-School Deal: Save Up to 20% on Nework’s NewBoard E Series – Smarter Classrooms, Bigger Savings

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new school year is here, and with it comes a chance to make classrooms smarter, easier, and more engaging. To help educators, Nework is rolling out a Back-to-School Deal on its popular NewBoard E Series smart board. For a limited time, schools and teachers can save up to 20%—as much as $500 per unit—and bring powerful, interactive learning into the classroom without stretching the budget.





Turn Everyday Lessons Into Memorable Experiences

Already trusted by schools across the country, the Nework Board has earned strong feedback. With the NewBoard E Series, teachers are not just teaching—they’re creating experiences that students will remember. Picture this: Students work on math problems side by side with teachers, while science concepts unfold as the entire class joins in, live, all at once.

No lag, no delays : Thanks to an AI-powered octa-core processor and 8 GB of RAM, everything runs smoothly: apps, videos, even big group activities.



: Thanks to an AI-powered octa-core processor and 8 GB of RAM, everything runs smoothly: apps, videos, even big group activities. Feels natural : Teachers and students experience instant, accurate response whether using a pen, a finger, or a palm.



: Teachers and students experience instant, accurate response whether using a pen, a finger, or a palm. Share instantly: Save notes straight to the cloud or let students grab them with a quick QR scan. Everyone leaves class with something they can use.



And with dual 20-watt Hi-Fi speakers, teachers’ voices and dialogue carry clearly across the room, so no one misses a word or detail.

It is designed for education but equally useful in business and home settings. The NewBoard E Series combines performance, versatility, and ease of use. With this promotion, Nework continues to deliver on its brand promise: Use it, enjoy it!





Less Tech Stress, More Time for Teaching

Teachers’ attention should stay on students—not on struggling with technology. The NewBoard E makes it easy to jump right into teaching.

Google EDLA-certified Android 14 : Get access to thousands of trusted apps from Google Play.

: Get access to thousands of trusted apps from Google Play. Regular updates & enterprise-level security : Keep the firmware, OS and Apps updated.

: Keep the firmware, OS and Apps updated. E-Share wireless casting : Let up to 16 devices connect at once. Students can share their ideas from their own seats.

: Let up to 16 devices connect at once. Students can share their ideas from their own seats. Bright, vivid display: With 85% NTSC color and 450 nits brightness, every chart, photo, or video pops—even in sunny classrooms.

With everything running smoothly, teachers will spend less time setting up and more time making connections with the class.



Save Energy, Save Money, Teach Smarter

Designed with sustainability in mind, the NewBoard E Series consumes 15% less power and just 0.5W in standby mode—helping schools save on energy costs while promoting eco-friendly practices.

It’s not just for schools either:

In classrooms : Keep students engaged and connected.

: Keep students engaged and connected. At work : Run more productive meetings and training.

: Run more productive meetings and training. At home: Perfect for remote teaching, tutoring, or even family movie nights.





With intuitive touch controls, seamless connectivity, and powerful performance, the NewBoard E Series adapts to each setting effortlessly. Its versatile design ensures a smooth experience whether used for teaching, presenting, or staying connected at home.







Start the Year With Smarter Tools

This Back-to-School season, educators and students gain the tools to succeed. With Nework’s Back-to-School Deal, schools will save money and bring more energy, interaction, and fun into every lesson.

It’s more than just a board: the NewBoard E Series becomes a teaching partner, a collaboration hub, and a key to smarter classrooms.

About Nework

Based in California, Nework is dedicated to making it easier for people to teach, present, collaborate, and connect. The company offers a full range of audiovisual solutions, including interactive displays, cameras, speakerphones, rolling TVs, and accessories—all designed to help educators create more engaging classrooms, meetings, and shared spaces.

Media Contact:

Company:NEWORK LLC

Contact Person:Carrie Chan

Email:carrie@nework.us

Address:196 W Holt Ave, Pomona,California 91768,US

Website:https://nework.us/

