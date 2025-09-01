Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 25 to August 29, 2025

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 25 TO AUGUST 29, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 25 to August 29, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/08/2025FR00104512033 00027,95167AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/08/2025FR00104512035 00027,863CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/08/2025FR00104512031 20027,9825TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/08/2025FR001045120337 00027,89795XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/08/2025FR00104512031 00026,98AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/08/2025FR001045120350026,90CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/08/2025FR001045120335 00027,19041XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/08/2025FR001045120312 44927,05972XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/08/2025FR00104512037 29327,49434XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/08/2025FR001045120350027,76AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/08/2025FR00104512031 30027,77308CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/08/2025FR00104512031 00027,76712TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/08/2025FR00104512032 44327,7257XPAR
   TOTAL107 68527,52413 

Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 25 to August 29, 2025

