Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 25 to August 29, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 25 TO AUGUST 29, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 25 to August 29, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/08/2025 FR0010451203 3 000 27,95167 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/08/2025 FR0010451203 5 000 27,863 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/08/2025 FR0010451203 1 200 27,9825 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/08/2025 FR0010451203 37 000 27,89795 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/08/2025 FR0010451203 1 000 26,98 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/08/2025 FR0010451203 500 26,90 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/08/2025 FR0010451203 35 000 27,19041 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/08/2025 FR0010451203 12 449 27,05972 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/08/2025 FR0010451203 7 293 27,49434 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2025 FR0010451203 500 27,76 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2025 FR0010451203 1 300 27,77308 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2025 FR0010451203 1 000 27,76712 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2025 FR0010451203 2 443 27,7257 XPAR TOTAL 107 685 27,52413

