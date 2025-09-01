How Trump Could Unlock America’s “Hidden Endowment”

Washington, D.C., Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A released interview outlines how the United States may be on the verge of an “historic turning point for America.” According to Jim Rickards, former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and multiple U.S. Presidents, vast untapped resources across federal lands could soon be opened in a way that reshapes the nation’s future.

“For the first time in our lives, the government is preparing to unlock this massive asset,” Rickards explains.

The Scale of America’s Untapped Wealth

This potential shift centers on long-restricted deposits of minerals and resources found across the country. “These seemingly obscure minerals… from gold to copper and silver to lithium… they’re the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA Chips to advanced military weapons.”

Rickards notes that the deposits are spread nationwide, including “$516 billion… in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion… in Nome, Alaska… and $7.35 trillion… in Midland, Texas.”

He adds: “We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It’s not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it. But the government got in the way.”

The Legal Breakthrough

The interview highlights a Supreme Court decision that overturned the Chevron Doctrine . Rickards describes it as the single policy that “gave agencies like the EPA ‘kill shot’ power to stop any mining project they wanted, at any time, for any reason.”

With that barrier removed, Rickards argues that America now stands at the threshold of a new era. “For the first time in half a century – we can go get them! Not only is the Chevron Doctrine dead. But its vast power now lies with the Trump administration.”

Echoes of the Past

Rickards draws a direct parallel to a historic precedent. “Back in 1862, America was a young nation… President Lincoln signed the ‘Homestead Act.’ Instantly granting any American citizen the right to claim 160 acres of public land for $18.”

Just as the Homestead Act sparked the expansion of cities and opportunity, Rickards suggests today’s opening of mineral wealth could fuel another era of growth. “We are entering a new era… Americans who stake even a modest claim – with a small investment – could see an explosion of wealth in the years ahead.”

Generational Implications

Rickards projects the release could shape the economy for decades to come. “I project we will see 50 years of trapped mineral wealth unleashed in a single presidential term.”

He frames it not only as an economic shift, but as a cultural one: “Donald Trump could become a national hero… one of the most powerful Presidents in memory.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to the CIA and Pentagon. He has counseled four U.S. Presidents and is widely recognized for his accurate forecasts, including predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, and the 2020 pandemic and lockdowns. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, where he provides analysis on global macroeconomic trends, markets, and geopolitical shifts.