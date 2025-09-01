Stark Future Crosses €100 million mark in latest round of equity investment

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stark Future, the fastest-growing Spanish company ever in history, just closed a new investment round, to fund growth and continue its expansion of the model platforms. While Eicher Motors led the last round, this investment mainly came from the company’s existing shareholders, along with a select group of new high-profile investors from the world of MotoGP.

“We decided to close this internal investment round at a very attractive valuation in order to do it quickly while offering very competitive terms to the people that have already supported the business in previous rounds,” Said Anton Wass, CEO & Founder. “We managed to close it within a couple of weeks, which is a strong testament to the results our team has created. We also used this as an opportunity to invite a few selected external investors that we’d like to have in our team.”

Stark is one of the very few EV companies that has achieved sustained profitability. And this is already within its 6th year of business, and 2 years after its first delivery. With continuous innovation and margin and margin improvements, the company expects to continue increasing both revenue and profit at a record-breaking pace.

“We are on a mission to prove that electric motorcycles can outperform ICE in every way,” Wass continued. “Each new model from Stark will be the leader within its category.”

The evidence supporting Stark’s claims are so far the fastest motocross and enduro motorcycles ever produced, thousands of riders have switched to the superior electric models, and tens of millions of combined kilometers ridden all over the world. With this latest round of funding as working capital, the firm will accelerate its continued growth past the 70 countries it already distributes to, with some very exciting new products planned.





About Stark Future

Stark Future is a Barcelona-based electric motorcycle manufacturer redefining performance and sustainability in the powersports industry. Founded in 2020, the company has grown to become the fastest-growing Spanish company in history, combining cutting-edge technology with world-class design and engineering. Stark’s flagship model, the VARG, is the most powerful motocross bike ever created—delivering unmatched power, precision, and sustainability. With a rapidly expanding global presence, Stark Future’s mission is clear: to inspire the motorcycle industry toward a sustainable future by building better motorcycles.

