Nokia partners with Extreme Broadband to improve security and future-proof data centers in Malaysia

Extreme Broadband (EBB) and its subsidiary Open DC will improve operational efficiency and support diverse use cases for their customers in Malaysia’s growing digital economy.

Nokia’s Data Center Gateway, Data Center Fabric and quantum-safe networks solution will enable Open DC to provide more reliable, secure and high-performance services, addressing the future demands of Malaysia’s enterprise segments, including banking and finance.

2 September 2025

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Nokia today announced that it has signed a contract agreement with Extreme Broadband (EBB) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Open DC, to upgrade Open DC’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centers, ensuring superior security and network performance. This partnership supports Malaysia’s National Cloud Computing Policy and addresses the stringent requirements of the banking and financial services industry, positioning EBB and Open DC as key innovators in the nation’s digital infrastructure.

As part of the contract agreement, Nokia’s IP network solution will be used by EBB to interconnect six AI data centers, spanning CJ1 Cyberjaya, JB1 Menara MSC Cyberport and JB2 Menara Ansar at Johor Bahru, PE1 Menara Suntech and PE2 Bayan Lepas Industrial Park at Penang and the upcoming D8-1 in Kedah, to provide a more reliable network with improved security and superior network performance. This deployment ensures a resilient, secure network that aligns with EBB’s vision of “Innovating Connectivity” and Open DC’s mission to “Develop the Connectivity Hubs at the Most Strategic Locations”.

In addition, Nokia has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with EBB to collaborate in the fields of data center solutions and quantum-safe networks (QSN). The two companies will develop a joint go-to-market strategy for data center and AI connectivity, offering QSN, enterprise connectivity and value-added services for data center tenants, including multi-cloud connectivity and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) security and mitigation. They will also jointly conduct testing and validation of the Data Center Gateway, Data Center Fabric with Event-Driven Automation (EDA) tools and DDoS protection and mitigation.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to pioneering technologies that deliver exceptional value to our customers and contribute to Malaysia’s economic growth under the MYDIGITAL policy. Nokia’s solutions will enhance our security, scalability, and sustainability, enabling us to build connectivity hubs that support AI-driven innovation and create new revenue opportunities for enterprises,” said Wong Weng Yew, Managing Director at Open DC.

“Nokia has emerged as a trusted partner of data center companies across the world, supporting their efforts to build digital infrastructure that meets the demand for secure, high-performance networks. This collaboration with Extreme Broadband will help us play a bigger role in Malaysia’s rapidly growing data center industry. Our field-proven IP solutions empower data center operators to achieve unmatched reliability and scalability while efficiently meeting the evolving demands. The deployment will enable Open DC to leverage our data center switching, automation and quantum-safe networking technologies to provide a crucial business edge to their customers,” said Kent Wong, Vice President and Head of IP Networks for Asia Pacific at Nokia.

Nokia’s Data Center Fabric, Data Center Gateway and quantum-safe network solution will be used to modernize Open DC’s data centers, in line with the evolving needs of the enterprises and ensuring long-term scalability and security. Nokia’s field-proven 7250 Interconnect Router and 7220 Interconnect Routers are also part of the solution to make the network more energy-efficient.

About Extreme Broadband (EBB)

EBB is a leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) delivering reliable, high-performance network solutions to enterprises, financial services institutions as well as educational institutions throughout Malaysia. Incorporated in 2005, EBB specialises in the provision of next-generation connectivity services catering to corporations and enterprises that are shifting towards business digitalisation.

EBB has also been awarded licenses by MCMC including Network Facilities Provider (NFP), Network Service Provider (NSP), Application Service Provider Class and Nominated Facilities Provider (NomFP).

Learn more about EBB at www.ebb.my and stay updated with the latest news on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

