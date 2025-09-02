Kaldvik AS - Commencement of subscription period for subsequent offering

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Frøya, 2 September 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Kaldvik AS (“Kaldvik” or the “Company”) on 29 August 2025 regarding the board of directors' resolution to carry out a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 4,300,000 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 14 per new share (the "Subscription Price").

The Subsequent Offering consists of an offer by the Company to issue up to 4,300,000 new shares (the "Offer Shares"), each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10, at a Subscription Price of NOK 14 per Offer Share, being equal to the subscription price in the private placement completed on 5 June 2025 (the “Private Placement”). Subject to all Offer Shares being issued, the Subsequent Offering will result in NOK 60,200,000 in gross proceeds to the Company.

The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering will commence today, 2 September 2025, at 09:00 hours (CEST) and end at 16:30 hours (CEST) on 16 September 2025 (the "Subscription Period").

The Subsequent Offering is available to shareholders of the Company as of close of trading on 4 June 2025, as recorded in the VPS on 6 June 2025 (the "Record Date"), who (i) were not included in the pre-sounding phase of the Private Placement, (ii) were not allocated offer shares in the Private Placement, and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action ("Eligible Shareholders"). The Eligible Shareholders will be granted non-tradeable subscription rights (the "Subscription Rights") that, subject to applicable law, give a right to subscribe for and be allocated shares in the Subsequent Offering at the Subscription Price. The Eligible Shareholders will be granted 0.16865 Subscription Rights for each existing share registered as held by such Eligible Shareholder as of the Record Date, rounded down to the nearest whole Subscription Right. The Subscription Rights will be registered on each Eligible Shareholder's VPS account.

Over-subscription will not be permitted and subscription without Subscription Rights will not be permitted.

Further information about the Subsequent Offering and the subscription procedures is included in the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) prepared for offering of Offer Shares to Eligible Shareholders in the Subsequent Offering. The Prospectus has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and is available at www.dnb.no/emisjoner and www.nordea.com/en/kaldvik-asa. The Prospectus is a national prospectus (Nw. nasjonalt prospekt) and neither the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Nw. Finanstilsynet) nor any other public authority has carried out any form of review, control or approval of the Prospectus. The Prospectus does not constitute an EEA-prospectus, as defined in section 7-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. Subscriptions for Offer Shares may only be made on the basis of the Prospectus.

The Subscription Rights must be used to subscribe for Offer Shares prior to expiry of the Subscription Period on 16 September 2025 at 16:30 hours (CEST). Subscription Rights that are not used to subscribe for Offer Shares before the expiry of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder.

The payment date for the Offer Shares is 19 September 2025. Subject to timely payment of the Offer Shares subscribed for and allocated in the Subsequent Offering, the issuance and delivery of the Offer Shares pertaining to the Subsequent Offering is expected to be completed as soon as possible following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Offer Shares and issue of the new shares in VPS. The Offer Shares are expected to commence trading on Euronext Growth Oslo as soon as possible thereafter.

DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Arion banki hf. and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge are acting as managers (the "Managers") in the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company in relation to the Subsequent Offering.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

