MEXC’s Q2 Zero-Fee Strategy Delivers Record Growth in High-Demand Pairs





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, demonstrated sharp market insight in Q2 2025 by launching zero-fee promotions for popular futures trading pairs. This strategy significantly reduced barriers to entry and empowered traders to capitalize on rebounding market conditions.



The initiative aligned with broader market trends highlighted in the CoinGecko Q2 2025 Crypto Industry Report, which noted a 24% increase in total crypto market capitalization and a record $243.1 billion stablecoin market cap. In particular, USDC grew by $1.4 billion, reflecting heightened demand for compliant stablecoins. MEXC’s focus on USDC-margined pairs and DeFi assets allowed users to turn narrative momentum into actionable opportunities.

Q2 Trading Volume Growth Led by USDC Pairs

Leveraging sharp market insight, MEXC quickly identified and capitalized on the growing stablecoin narrative in Q2 2025, launching targeted zero-fee promotions for popular USDC-margined futures pairs. This strategic initiative significantly reduced trading costs and attracted concentrated user participation, enabling traders to capitalize on the expanding stablecoin ecosystem—which saw USDC grow by $1.4 billion amid a record $243.1 billion stablecoin market cap. The campaign generated exceptional volume growth across key USDC pairs, with several emerging as clear user favorites and standout performers.

Market Share Dominance Across Key Sectors

In Q2, investor focus shifted from the Q1 meme frenzy to mainstream coins, infrastructure upgrades, and DeFi innovations. MEXC nailed this pivot in user preferences, rolling out 0 Trading Fee campaign for hot tokens in these sectors:

TON/USDC : 42% market share

: 42% market share ETH/USDT : 33% market share

: 33% market share HYPE/USDC : 21% market share

: 21% market share ONDO/USDC and POPCAT/USDC: Each gained +5% in market share

Diverse Trading Options for All Types of Traders

MEXC zero-fee promotions cover a diverse range of trading pairs, comprehensively addressing users' varying risk appetites and investment strategies, thereby enhancing the platform's inclusivity. ETH/USDT caters to the market's demand for stable mainstream tokens; SUI/USDC and TON/USDC fulfill the need for positioning in emerging public blockchains; HYPE/USDC appeals to interest in innovative projects and rising tokens; and POPCAT/USDC satisfies high-risk users' enthusiasm for meme coins.

Strategic Foundation for Growth

The zero-fee structure reduced trading costs significantly, creating a positive cycle of increased volume and market share growth. By combining fee elimination with strategic pair selection across trending sectors, MEXC delivered comprehensive user benefits including diversified options, efficient liquidity, and low-cost access to popular pairs.



The Q2 results establish a foundation for continued growth, strengthening MEXC's competitive position in futures trading while expanding market coverage across asset categories.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.



