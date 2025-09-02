Next Unit of Computing (NUC) Market Size to Hit USD 7.56 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.53% | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Unit of Computing (NUC) Market Size & Growth Insights:

Compact and Energy-Efficient Computing Driving NUC Market Growth

The Next Unit of Computing (NUC) market is expected to witness significant growth globally, due to the surging demand for modular, energy-efficient, and compact computing systems across different sectors including retail, education, healthcare, and SOHO environments. These mini-PCs provide high performance in a small footprint, which makes them an ideal choice for digital signage, remote working setups, and POS systems. Key features including Wi-Fi 6E, DDR5 memory, low power consumption, and multi-display support, improve their appeal as replacements for the different traditional desktops. Many SMEs and businesses prefer NUCs for the benefits related to reliability, scalability, and sustainability, while the adoption of hybrid work and expansion of edge computing, further expand the market demand. With surging use in developed and emerging economies, the NUCs are positioned as a versatile and future-ready computing solutions.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.94 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.56 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.53% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type(Barebone NUC, Ready-to-Go NUC, NUC Kits)

• By Application(Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Digital Signage, Healthcare, Gaming and Others)

• By End-User(Residential, Commercial and Industrial)

• By Distribution channel(Online Stores and Offline Retailers)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

In 2024, the Barebone NUC segment held a market share of around 44% owing to the surging demand for the cost-effective and customizable mini-PCs, which are favored by the consumers and system integrators for flexible configuration. On the other hand, the Ready-to-Go NUC segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period at a 16.54% CAGR. The segment’s expansion is driven by its plug-and-play nature, along with the pre-installed software, supporting SMEs, educational institutions, and remote work setups.

By Application

In 2024, the Consumer Electronics segment led the NUC market with a 35% share owing to the rising adoption of compact PCs for home entertainment, media centers, and general computing. The Digital Signage segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over 2025–2032 at a 16.77% CAGR, fueled by demand for high-performance, small-footprint solutions in retail, transportation, and public venues with 24/7 reliability and multi-display support.

By End-User

In 2024, the Residential segment held 39% of the NUC market, driven by demand for compact, power-efficient PCs for home offices, media streaming, and light gaming. The Commercial segment is projected to grow fastest over 2025–2032 at a CAGR of 15.17% driven by the surging e-commerce adoption, wider model availability, competitive pricing, and convenient doorstep delivery.

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, the Online Stores segment held 39% of the NUC market and is set to witness the fastest growth over 2025–2032 at a 15.07% CAGR. This growth is driven by rising consumer and business preference for e-commerce platforms offering diverse NUC models, price comparisons, and doorstep delivery, supported by increasing digital purchasing trends and enhanced global accessibility.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth in NUC Market

In 2024, North America dominated the Next Unit of Computing (NUC) market with a 44% revenue share, driven by strong adoption across commercial, residential, and institutional sectors, supported by advanced IT infrastructure and early tech adoption. Asia Pacific is projected to witness growth during 2025–2032 at a 14.29% CAGR, fueled by rapid digital transformation, urban expansion, and smart infrastructure initiatives in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Europe shows promising growth with increasing adoption of energy-efficient, compact computing solutions and focus on green technologies and edge computing. LATAM and MEA are witnessing steady growth, supported by expanding digital infrastructure, rising e-commerce penetration, and growing demand for energy-efficient IT solutions.

Recent Developments:

In Dec 2024, Asus NUC 14 Pro is an ultra-compact, highly customizable mini PC offering multiple configurations, Thunderbolt 4 ports, expandable storage, and support for up to four displays, making it a powerful choice for diverse workflows, though some configurations are expensive, it lacks an audio jack, and its fan can get noisy under heavy load.

Exclusive Sections of the Next Unit of Computing (NUC) Market Report (The USPs)

Miniaturization Impact Analysis – Helps You Understand The Reduction In Space Utilization, Weight, And Footprint Achieved By Nucs Compared To Traditional Desktops, Driving Their Adoption In Space-Constrained Environments.

Performance-To-Size Efficiency Index – Enables You To Assess How Nucs Deliver High Computing Power Per Cubic Inch, Including Metrics Like Benchmark Scores, Thermal Efficiency, And Power Draw Per Gflop.

Customization & User Experience Trends – Helps You Analyze User Behavior Regarding Post-Purchase Upgrades, Port Usage Frequency, Configuration Times, And Satisfaction Ratings Across Different Consumer Segments.

Market Penetration & New User Adoption Rate – Provides Insights Into First-Time Buyers Vs. Repeat Users, Adoption In Non-Traditional Sectors, And Sme Conversion Rates From Laptops To Nucs.

Digital Sustainability Benchmarks – Helps You Evaluate Nucs’ Role In Reducing E-Waste, Promoting Component Reusability, Supporting Eco-Label Adoption, And Extending Hardware Life Cycles.

Edge Computing Integration Share – Highlights The Percentage Of Nucs Deployed In Edge Vs. Centralized Processing Environments, Indicating Future Growth Opportunities In Iot And Real-Time Analytics.

Software Compatibility & Os Diversity Index – Measures How Nucs Align with Various Operating Systems and Application Ecosystems, Supporting Wide-Scale Deployment in Enterprise and Consumer Segments.

Regional Awareness & Adoption Indicators – Identifies Growth Trends Across Key Regions, With Emphasis on Brand/Product Awareness and Penetration Rates in Emerging and Mature Markets.

