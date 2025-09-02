PrimeXBT Launches "Empowering Traders to Succeed" Campaign, Leading a New Era of Trading

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeXBT , a global multi-asset broker, has launched a new brand campaign titled "Empowering Traders to Succeed", to enable traders maximise their performance, growth and long-term success. As the industry progresses to greater transparency, performance, and control, PrimeXBT is setting a new standard for what trader empowerment truly means.

With more platforms, products, and opportunities available today, traders are becoming more conscious and selective in how they engage with markets, prioritising clarity, fairness, and trust. PrimeXBT’s campaign reflects this transition and aligns with the broader movement to trader autonomy. It also tells a larger brand story of continuous evolution, shaped by real trader behaviour.

According to PrimeXBT, the "Empowering Traders to Succeed" campaign is built on its core philosophy that the trader comes first. Since its launch in 2018, the crypto and CFD broker has built its roadmap around what traders actually want, creating an ecosystem that evolves with its users and responds to the deeper transformation in the trading landscape. Every upgrade it has made, every product it has launched, is about removing friction, reducing uncertainty, and creating the conditions for traders to grow on their own terms.

PrimeXBT defines empowerment as the foundation of its all-in-one trading experience, built on five core values. The broker delivers excellence in trading with access to a wide range of global markets and professional-grade tools for both beginners and experienced traders. It prioritises trust and reliability through a regulated environment, compliance, and proven platform stability. With industry-leading conditions, ultra-low fees, and tight spreads, PrimeXBT gives traders a competitive edge while standing for integrity and transparency through fair pricing and predictable execution. Backed by a client-first culture with personalised support and education, PrimeXBT empowers traders to grow with confidence, supported at every step.

The "Empowering Traders to Succeed" campaign is PrimeXBT’s commitment to redefining what it means to trade today. As the financial markets industry enters a new era of trading, the broker is leading the change with a platform built for clarity, control, and growth, where empowerment becomes the new benchmark.

To learn more about the campaign, users can visit the PrimeXBT website .

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker trusted by over 1,000,000 traders in 150+ countries, offering a next-generation trading experience that bridges traditional and digital finance. Clients can trade CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities and Crypto, as well as Crypto Futures and Forex. PrimeXBT also enables clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, store them in secure built-in wallets, and instantly exchange crypto to crypto or fiat to crypto, all within one integrated environment. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has made investing more accessible by lowering barriers to entry and providing secure, easy access to financial markets. This accessibility extends across its native web and mobile platforms, MetaTrader 5, and a variety of funding options in crypto, fiat, and local payment methods. Committed to putting clients first, PrimeXBT empowers traders of all levels with innovative tools and industry-leading conditions, delivering a better way to trade.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some services or products may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

