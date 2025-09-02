Transom Capital-Backed Ampure Acquires Power Designers Sibex

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampure Charging Systems (“Ampure”), a worldwide leader in vehicle charging technology backed by Transom Capital (“Transom”), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Power Designers Sibex (“Power Designers”), a leader in industrial charging products and electronics manufacturing based in Crystal River, Florida. The transaction marks a major milestone in Transom’s ongoing commitment to the revitalization and growth of Ampure’s market-defining industrial charging brand, known as PosiCharge.

“Adding Power Designers enhances PosiCharge’s expertise and speed-to-market in product and operations,” said DJ Gregory, President of PosiCharge. “Our commitment to this acquisition underscores our determination to be the very best partner to our customers and a market-leading force in industrial charging.”

With the acquisition of Power Designers, Ampure adds to PosiCharge’s reach and capabilities by expanding its line of products with additional power configurations, enhancing internal manufacturing and final assembly capabilities via the ISO-certified Crystal River site, adding long-established major OEM relationships, and offering industry-leading software for predictive analytics and energy demand management.

“Joining Ampure and PosiCharge provides an obvious evolution for Power Designers, our partners, and our customers,” said owner and founder Mike McCarthy. “For 42 years, we have prioritized quality and a white-glove approach to customer care, and we know those virtues are mirrored and will be maintained within the Ampure-PosiCharge portfolio.”

“This is a major development for Ampure’s industrial charging business,” said Conor Davenport, Managing Director at Transom. “The addition of Power Designers amplifies PosiCharge’s financial trajectory, and also strengthens the platform through expanded manufacturing capabilities and proprietary technology. We are thrilled to support the Ampure team in its continued growth within the global vehicle charging space.”

About Ampure and PosiCharge

Ampure builds electric vehicle charging systems that power the future of transportation: at home, on the road, and on the job. From fast, flexible residential solutions to rugged industrial infrastructure, Ampure supports drivers, fleets, and automakers around the world. The company has delivered more than one million EV chargers and 35,000 industrial units across more than 100 countries. Products are engineered in North America and Europe, and certified to global standards, including UL, IEC, NOM, and Energy Star.

Originally formed as the energy efficiency systems division of a leading aerospace and advanced technology company, Ampure has delivered EV charging solutions for over 35 years. Now operating independently, the company brings renewed focus to what it does best: building dependable, real-world charging systems that meet the demands of today’s transportation landscape. Ampure is more than a part of the EV history—it helped shape its earliest chapters.

For more information, visit www.ampure.com.

About Power Designers Sibex

Power Designers Sibex engineers and manufactures products in the two key markets of Electronics Manufacturing Services and Motive Power Solutions. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Crystal River, Florida, Sibex acquired Futronix, a provider of electronics manufacturing Services, in 2006, and in 2017 acquired Power Designers, an innovator in material handling products and services. A tailored approach to customer satisfaction and product customization has created long-lasting satisfaction and loyalty among its electronics and motive power partners.

For more information, visit www.powerdesignerssibex.com.

About Transom

Transom is a leading operationally focused private equity firm that thrives in complexity, specializing in identifying and unlocking value in the middle market. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Transom has established a strong track record across various economic cycles by employing a time-tested, operationally intensive strategy to drive transformative outcomes. Transom’s expertise spans corporate carve-outs, lender-owned businesses, and other complex situations requiring speed, flexibility, and precision. Supported by a large in-house operations team, Transom delivers tailored solutions backed with functional expertise to help companies unlock their full potential.

Transom’s sector-flexible approach is grounded in pattern recognition, value creation, and disciplined execution. The firm provides not only capital, but also the tools, insights, and operational capabilities necessary to accelerate performance and create long-term value.

For more information, visit www.transomcap.com.

Media Contacts

Ampure and PosiCharge

communications@ampure.com

FGS Global for Transom

transomcapital@fgsglobal.com