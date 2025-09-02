Couture Weaves a Story of Unity as Kruger Products Announces its Designer Roster for the 2025 Cashmere Collection

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cashmere Collection, Canada’s annual showcase of original couture crafted entirely from Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, today proudly announced the theme and roster of talented designers for its 2025 runway, celebrating its 22nd year. This year’s theme, Tapestry of the North, pays tribute to the diverse regions, cultures, and perspectives that unite us as a nation. Each design will embody this sense of community, honouring the resilience and strength of breast cancer survivors. Through their artistry, the designers transform softness and strength into fashion, as a powerful symbol of hope, for women across the country.

Breast cancer touches the lives of so many Canadians. 1 in 8 Canadian women are expected to develop breast cancer in their lifetime, making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canadian women every year1. It is also the second leading cause of cancer death among Canadian women, following lung cancer. That’s why the Cashmere Collection remains more than a celebration of couture, it’s a night of fashion and compassion, a platform for change.

“What makes the Cashmere Collection so special is the mix of perspectives on the runway,” said Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere. “Each year, we curate a roster that blends returning designers with their signature creativity and fresh voices from Canada’s emerging fashion scene. Representing regions across the country, our designers reflect the diversity of Canadian style while continuing to surprise and inspire with new ideas and interpretations of working with Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue. At the heart of it all is the cause, and it’s a privilege to showcase their creativity in support of breast cancer awareness. We cannot wait for everyone to see what they’ve created.”

The 2025 Cashmere Collection will debut on September 16, 2025, at Evergreen Brickworks in Toronto, ON.

Canadians will be invited to cast their vote for their favourite design at www.CashmereCollection.ca, beginning at 9 p.m. EST on show day. For every vote, Cashmere Bathroom Tissue will donate $1 to the breast cancer cause, through their charitable partners the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF) (up to a maximum of $100,000).

Canadians can further support the cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by purchasing specially marked pink ribbon packages of Cashmere and Purex Bathroom Tissue, with an additional $1 from each package going directly to CCS or the QBCF (up to a maximum of $100,000).

New and Returning Fashion Talent

The 2025 Cashmere Collection will feature 16 of Canada’s top emerging and established designers from coast to coast, each crafting spectacular one-of-a-kind couture fashion from luxuriously soft Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada’s #1 best-selling tissue brand.

Returning Designers:

Adam X (Toronto, ON)

Antoinette Di Carlo (Montreal, QC)

Chavah Lindsay (Saint John, NB)

Helmer Joseph (Montreal, QC)

Matthew Gallagher (Toronto, ON)

Rodney Philpott (Grand Falls-Windsor, NL)

Sebastian Guarin (Atelier Guarin, Toronto, ON)

Shaun Mascarenhas (Demascaré, Toronto, ON)

Steven Lejambe (Toronto, ON)

Zoba Martin (Toronto, ON)

New Designers:

Angie Larocque (Montreal, QC)

Bahar Kianpour (Vancouver, BC)

Heather Bouchier (Edmonton, AB)

Maria Wozniak (Edmonton, AB)

Michael Jafine (Toronto, ON)

Shauna Griffiths (Vancouver, BC)

About the Cashmere Collection

Founded in 2004, the international award-winning Cashmere Collection is an ardent supporter of Canada's fashion design community and the breast cancer cause. Many of the greatest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the collection, including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, NARCES, Stephan Caras, Lucian Matis, Rodney Philpott and many more.

Over the last 20 years, the Cashmere Collection has raised over $5 million dollars in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs for its charitable partners, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

About Cashmere and Kruger Products Inc.

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling tissue brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made bathroom tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®', White Swan®, and Bonterra®. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products Inc. has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since 2005 and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS. Kruger Products Inc. is also among the leading contributors to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. Since its peak in the late 1980s, the breast cancer death rate in women has been nearly cut in half. This decline in breast cancer mortality reflects the impact of life-changing research that has led to improvements in screening and treatment for breast cancer. More work needs to be done as breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in CCS's leading breast cancer research and support programs.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research stay here in Quebec. In over 31 years, it has raised more than $72 million and invested it in cutting-edge research and in breast cancer patients and their loved ones with its free support programs. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer and improve their quality of life. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

