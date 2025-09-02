AlloFlo™ Uveo Achieves Key Milestones Ahead of Launch: 7 Peer-Reviewed Studies & 3,000 U.S. Cases

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iantrek, Inc. today announced the publication of two new peer-reviewed studies that expand the clinical evidence base for AlloFlo™ Uveo, bringing the total number of peer-reviewed publications to seven. Together with nearly 3,000 procedures performed in the United States, the findings highlight both the scientific and real-world momentum behind surgical uveoscleral outflow enhancement in glaucoma care.

The first paper, published in Clinical Ophthalmology, presents Level I clinical evidence and is the largest systematic review and meta-analysis of ab-interno uveoscleral outflow enhancement covering more than a century of surgical experience and over 4,000 eyes across 40 cyclodialysis studies.

Link to publication: OPTH_A_538438 2859..2870

According to lead author Dr. Robert Stamper, Professor at UCSF, “The analysis confirms cyclodialysis as an effective procedure for enhancing uveoscleral outflow, with modern ab-interno approaches showing improved intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering efficacy, safety, and durability.”

Building on this foundation, a second paper reports one-year prospective clinical results in 51 eyes with uncontrolled primary open-angle glaucoma treated with bio-reinforced cyclodialysis using AlloFlo™ Uveo.

Link to publication: 10.1177_25158414251362010.pdf

Patients experienced a statistically significant and sustained reduction in IOP — from 25.7 mmHg at baseline to 15.4 mmHg at 12 months, representing a 40% relative decrease — along with a 42% reduction in the use of IOP-lowering medications.

With these additions, the body of peer-reviewed evidence generated from the CREST study, continues to grow. Iantrek is preparing for a formal commercial launch of AlloFlo™ Uveo at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting later this year.

“The growing body of peer-reviewed evidence represents an important step in glaucoma care,” said Dr. Arsham Sheybani. “Patients should have access to a full range of surgical options, including approaches that engage the uveoscleral pathway for appropriate candidates. Supported by real-world evidence data from the CREST Study, AlloFlo™ Uveo appears to be a valuable addition to our surgical armamentarium.”

About Iantrek

Founded by ophthalmic innovator Sean Ianchulev, MD, MPH, Iantrek is a venture-funded medical technology company pioneering bio-interventional and micro-interventional products for ophthalmic surgery. The company’s portfolio includes AlloSert™ Uveo, AlloFlo™ Uveo, and C.Rex™— bio-interventional and micro-interventional solutions for the management of glaucoma. For more information, visit iantrekmed.com.

