MGA Entertainment Unleashes Ninjombie™: Ninjas, Zombies, and Slime Collide in Explosive New Boys Action Franchise

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You’ve met ninjas, you’ve met zombies, now meet Ninjombie™. MGA Entertainment (MGA), a global leader in children's entertainment, is thrilled to introduce Ninjombie™, a bold new brand that fuses toys, digital play, and content into one irreverent boys action franchise.

Through the power of Prime Slime, legendary warriors have been reborn into mighty fighting machines. Set forth to defend their clans, these undead martial arts masters engage in limb-flying, slime-squirting battles like the world has never seen before.

Ninjombie made its debut in May 2025 on Roblox with Reborn as Swordsman, quickly followed by the launch of the Ninjombie YouTube Channel featuring weekly episodes every Friday. Today, the toy line officially hits shelves at Target, with Walmart and Amazon to follow October 1, backed by a content pipeline designed to fuel fandom across platforms.

“Inspired by comics, over-the-top action movies, and the kind of battle chaos kids can’t get enough of, Ninjombie isn’t just an action figure, it’s a full-on sensory experience,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO, MGA Entertainment. “This new, innovative brand is set to disrupt the action aisle and ignite imaginations with slime, humor, and mayhem.”

The new line includes:

Ninjombie Action Figures : MGA innovates action figure play with an all new, slime-explosive battle feature! As kids battle with their Ninjombie figures, they tear off the figures’ heads, arms or legs for a slime eruption! Refill the Ninjombie, rebuild it and battle again! Scorchstrike, Sword Lord, Grave-Spin, and Haz Mat each includes reusable slime refill, interchangeable limbs for more than 3,000 unique combinations, a collectible comic book, and a signature battle accessory.



: MGA innovates action figure play with an all new, slime-explosive battle feature! As kids battle with their Ninjombie figures, they tear off the figures’ heads, arms or legs for a slime eruption! Refill the Ninjombie, rebuild it and battle again! Scorchstrike, Sword Lord, Grave-Spin, and Haz Mat each includes reusable slime refill, interchangeable limbs for more than 3,000 unique combinations, a collectible comic book, and a signature battle accessory. Jonin Knight Deluxe Figure : Jonin Knight is the most legendary Ninjombie of all! Armed with his 13 Weapons of Wonder and powered by Prime Slime, this deluxe figure stands at nine inches – two inches taller than the regular Ninjombie figures – and can be mixed and matched with any Ninjombie figure’s weapons and body parts. Also includes reusable Prime Slime refill and a collectible comic book.



: Jonin Knight is the most legendary Ninjombie of all! Armed with his 13 Weapons of Wonder and powered by Prime Slime, this deluxe figure stands at nine inches – two inches taller than the regular Ninjombie figures – and can be mixed and matched with any Ninjombie figure’s weapons and body parts. Also includes reusable Prime Slime refill and a collectible comic book. Prime Slime Dragon Vehicle: Big, bad and ready to do battle! This large attack vehicle is armed with double slime cannons and missile firing action. You can pilot with up to three Ninjombie figures – or tear off Ninjombie figure heads, arms and legs to combine and customize this monster of a truck! Includes Prime Slime refill and collectible comic book.





Ninjombie is poised to be the next big thing in the action figure category and a must-have toy for boys this season. With slime, mash-up play, Roblox, and YouTube storytelling, Ninjombie taps into the biggest trends in kid culture. The line emphasizes tactile, replayable fun, imaginative customization, and disruptive design aimed squarely at reigniting the boys action category.

Ninjombie action figures and vehicle are available now at Target and October 1 at Walmart, Amazon and The MGA Shop.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , Ninjombie™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory ™, DohKins™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

Contact:

Amanda Magalski

FINN Partners on behalf of MGA Entertainment

mga@finnpartners.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c2d6217-ff00-4799-b117-d6b129e41991

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4b43e4b-2b41-402f-b236-3069f147dffb

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7940f3d-4a19-442e-a3dd-0719bf945ee5