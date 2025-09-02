CalPrivate Bank Appoints Kathy Moe Lonowski to the CalPrivate Bank Board

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced today the appointment of Kathy Moe Lonowski to the board of its subsidiary, CalPrivate Bank.

Ms. Lonowski brings a wealth of experience from her distinguished career in financial services, regulatory compliance, risk management, and governance, making her an invaluable asset to the Bank’s strategic leadership.

Ms. Lonowski is an accomplished financial industry leader with deep expertise in regulatory compliance, operational risk, digital banking, payment services, commercial real estate, information technology, and anti-money laundering. She has spent much of her career in senior executive roles, including more than a decade as Regional Director for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) San Francisco Region, where she oversaw supervision of over 350 financial institutions with nearly $1 trillion in assets under management.

When asked about the opportunity to join the Board, Ms. Lonowski said, “I am honored to join the Board of Directors at CalPrivate Bank, where the commitment to its Clients and Communities reflects the highest standard of banking. CalPrivate Bank demonstrates how banking can be both personal and powerful, and I look forward to contributing to its vision of personalized service with long-term growth.”

“Kathy is an exciting addition to our Board,” said Rick Sowers, President & CEO of the Bank. “In our years of interacting with each other, she has consistently demonstrated her skills as an insightful and balanced leader. Clearly Kathy’s industry knowledge, regulatory and risk management experience, and technology expertise will enhance our Board and bring tremendous value to the Company.”

Chairman Isakow added, “We are delighted to welcome Kathy Lonowski to the CalPrivate Bank Board. Kathy brings exceptional experience from her career as a top executive at the FDIC and her leadership roles on several highly respected financial and nonprofit boards. Her deep expertise in risk mitigation, financial analysis, change management, and strategic governance will be an invaluable addition to our high performing Bank as we expand our digital systems, introduce new technologies and enter new markets to benefit our Clients, Communities, and Shareholders.”

The Company’s recent additions to the Board illustrate a continued commitment to working with strategic leaders in the communities and industries we serve.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM) PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, Beverly Hills, and Montecito, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior client Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost three times higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker for both 2024 and 2025. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank SBA 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

Learn more at www.calprivate.bank.

Investor Relations Contact

Rick Sowers

President and CEO

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

(424) 303-4894

