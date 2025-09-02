electroCore to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference will take place in New York on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at H.C. Wainwright or reach out to electroCore Investor Relations at ecor@fnkir.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

