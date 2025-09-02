King’s Hawaiian and NFL Canada score big with new partnership

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King’s Hawaiian, known for its irresistibly soft and fluffy rolls, is teaming up with NFL Canada to give football fans’ taste buds something to cheer about this season.

As part of the new partnership, King’s Hawaiian will become an Official Sponsor of the NFL for the 2025-26 season.

So, what does that mean for Canadian football fans?

It means their gameday festivities are about to become a lot more fun and flavourful with King’s Hawaiian's irresistible selection of Hawaiian-inspired baked goods, including savory buns and the brand’s iconic Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. With just the right touch of sweetness, these soft and fluffy rolls are perfect for any slider, sandwich, or snack on the menu at fans’ next tailgate or at-home viewing party. Think crowd-pleasers like Nacho Average Torta Sliders or Chili Crunch Burger, guaranteed to have your guests cheering for more than just the game.

“King’s Hawaiian rolls are a key component to any great tailgate at home or on the road. We are excited to partner with the fun and innovative brand to celebrate football in millions of households across the country on gameday,” said Gavin Kemp, General Manager, NFL Canada.

To celebrate this exciting partnership and the 2025 NFL season in Canada, NFL Canada will be hosting the free Kickoff party this Sunday, September 7 at Parkdale Hall in Toronto, ON from 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. As the official sponsor of the concessions area, King’s Hawaiian will serve up a delicious mix of savoury and sweet recipes for fans to enjoy during the first NFL Sunday of the season.

"There's nothing like football and King's Hawaiian sliders. We've always been about bringing people together over amazing food, and we are thrilled to continue doing that for football fans across Canada” said Raouf Moussa, Chief Marketing Officer at King’s Hawaiian.

King's Hawaiian is available at Loblaws' family of stores, SaveOn Foods locations, Metro banners, Sobey's banners and Walmart, in both Original Hawaiian Sweet and Savory Butter flavours. To find King's Hawaiian in a store near you, head to www.kingshawaiian.com/find-us/.

For more information on King’s Hawaiian and all its football season offerings, visit www.KingsHawaiian.com or follow @KingsHawaiian on social.

About King’s Hawaiian®

Founded 75 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing Hawaii-inspired foods made with original recipes and Aloha Spirit for three generations. KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other irresistible products that inspire joyous food experiences people can’t resist being a part of, including slider buns, hamburger buns, pretzel bites, and more. The soft and fluffy texture and perfect touch of sweetness of KING’S HAWAIIAN bread add even more fun and excitement to occasions big and small, including everyday meals and snacking, bringing loved ones together.

