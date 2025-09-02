OSS Announces Upcoming Investor Events

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leading provider of rugged, enterprise-class compute solutions for AI, machine learning (ML), and sensor processing at the edge, today announced that the Company will participate in the following events in September 2025:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: September 8-10, 2025

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth BIG9 Conference

Date: September 11, 2025

Location: The Yale Club, New York, NY

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



