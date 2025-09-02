Annovis to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced its CEO, Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference happening September 8-10, 2025 in Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City.

Presentation details

Date: September 10, 2025

Time: 12:00-12:30 pm EDT

Location: Kennedy II, 4 th Floor

Floor Webcast link

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Maccecchini, please use the conference portal or contact meetings@hcwco.com.

For more information, please visit conference website.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

