FreedomPay Enables Transformative Hospitality Payment Technology in The Bahamas

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, the global leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, announces the expansion of its world-class payment solution to The Bahamas, a premier destination in the global tourism market.

As the only agnostic payment gateway and global payment orchestration platform, FreedomPay enables seamless, fully integrated payments for hotel chains and resorts around the world. FreedomPay's industry-leading, pre-integrated network of global hospitality partners delivers exceptional, consumer-focused experiences across every payment scenario.

Already the global leader in the Hospitality industry, serving over 70% of the top hotels in North America, thousands more internationally, and some of the largest global restaurant brands, the expansion into The Bahamas signifies a new milestone in FreedomPay’s commitment to drive digital commerce transformation worldwide.

In a crowded field of hospitality payment technology solutions, FreedomPay stands apart with:

An open and agnostic platform offering choice of acquirers, processors, hardware and payment technology partners.

1,000+ Integration partners including leading POS, PMS, hardware, kiosk, web and mobile providers.

Unified commerce technology seamlessly connecting back-end systems with guest-facing channels.

Advanced functionality powering loyalty, data insights, estate management, card services and more.





“FreedomPay is the preferred partner of choice for many of the leading hotel brands around the world, and we’re thrilled to extend our best-in-class Hospitality solution to the hotels, resorts, and restaurant operators of The Bahamas,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay.

FreedomPay is the only provider offering streamlined payment orchestration tailored to the top names in Hospitality systems. With access to a robust library of over 1,000 integrations, hotel & resort operators can choose the ideal solution to fit their needs. This approach optimizes various selling scenarios while delivering a unified payments technology platform that is simple to implement, manage, and monitor.

ABOUT FREEDOMPAY

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce™—transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionize every point of interaction—whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets—not chase them. www.freedompay.com

