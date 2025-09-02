Hopebridge Continues to Grow Autism Therapy Services in Founding State of Indiana

Indianapolis, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnoses continue to rise, the demand for early identification and therapeutic intervention is greater than ever. Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, one of the nation’s largest providers, remains committed to meeting this need by delivering life-changing services for Hoosier children and their families. Founded in Kokomo 20 years ago, Hopebridge has expanded into nine states while keeping Indiana at the heart of its mission. To further support local communities, the organization is opening three new Indiana locations to expand access to care and create new jobs.

Hopebridge is growing with three new locations opening this summer and fall. The Merrillville autism therapy center has relocated to a new building designed to better serve the community and meet more children’s therapeutic needs. In addition, a second Fort Wayne center will open on the southwest side of the city, and a seventh Indianapolis location will open in Broad Ripple. Together, these new centers will provide care for up to 150 more patients across Indiana.

Indiana children living with autism will receive a wide range of benefits and services at Hopebridge, including:

Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations – Now Accepting New Patients

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to enhance individualized therapy sessions, including classroom-like environments to work on school-readiness.

Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid

Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

The new Fort Wayne Southwest Autism Therapy Center will be located at 5511 Coventry Ln, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

The new Broad Ripple Autism Therapy Center will be located at 2620 Kessler Blvd. E Dr. #105, Indianapolis, IN 46220

The new Merrillville Autism Therapy Center is located at 8409 Merrillville Rd., Merrillville, IN 46410

The new Indiana Hopebridge centers will create more than 100 new jobs to ensure every child receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top Board-Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists and other industry professionals. Positions are available to apply at hopebridge.com/jobs.

NOW ACCEPTING NEW PATIENTS

Families are encouraged to apply here:

New! Broad Ripple Autism Therapy Center: https://www.hopebridge.com/centers/broad-ripple-in/

OTHER CENTERS NOW ACCEPTING NEW PATIENTS:

Carmel Autism Therapy Center: https://www.hopebridge.com/centers/carmel-in/

Fishers Autism Therapy Center: https://www.hopebridge.com/centers/fishers-in/

Plainfield Autism Therapy Center: https://www.hopebridge.com/centers/plainfield-in/

And more at https://www.hopebridge.com/contact

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children affected by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory differences. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

Nearly two decades later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates nearly 100 centers in the following ten states: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.