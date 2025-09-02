Rezolve Ai to Announce Strong First Half 2025 Results and Accelerated Growth Momentum

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today announced it will release its financial results for the first half of 2025 before market open on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Management will host a live conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time to review results and provide a business update. The call will highlight:

Record first-half performance , driven by rapid adoption of Rezolve’s Brain Suite across key global markets.





, driven by rapid adoption of Rezolve’s Brain Suite across key global markets. Major partnerships and new customer wins fueling accelerated revenue growth and geographic expansion.





fueling accelerated revenue growth and geographic expansion. Strong execution of strategic initiatives , including AI innovation, crypto-enabled checkout, and expansion in the U.S. and Europe.





, including AI innovation, crypto-enabled checkout, and expansion in the U.S. and Europe. A powerful market outlook, with Rezolve uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI and retail — a $30 trillion global opportunity.





The live webcast of the conference call can be found on Rezolve Ai’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.rezolve.com/. Participants can also access the call by registering through the webcast link (here) or participant call link (here). Following the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Investor Contact

investors@rezolve.com