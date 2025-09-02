Rezolve Ai to Announce Strong First Half 2025 Results and Accelerated Growth Momentum

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today announced it will release its financial results for the first half of 2025 before market open on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
Management will host a live conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time to review results and provide a business update. The call will highlight:
- Record first-half performance, driven by rapid adoption of Rezolve’s Brain Suite across key global markets.
- Major partnerships and new customer wins fueling accelerated revenue growth and geographic expansion.
- Strong execution of strategic initiatives, including AI innovation, crypto-enabled checkout, and expansion in the U.S. and Europe.
- A powerful market outlook, with Rezolve uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI and retail — a $30 trillion global opportunity.
The live webcast of the conference call can be found on Rezolve Ai’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.rezolve.com/. Participants can also access the call by registering through the webcast link (here) or participant call link (here). Following the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.
About Rezolve Ai
Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.
