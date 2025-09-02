Genius Group and Nuanu sign $14 million Share Purchase & Joint Venture Agreement, launching Genius City, Bali

SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced the signing of a Share Purchase and Joint Venture Agreement with Nuanu Creative City at a combined $14 million valuation, launching Genius City in Bali.

The Company’s ‘Genius City’ model is designed as a post-Singularity learning community based on the ‘ABC’s of the future: AI (digital economy), Bitcoin (tokenised assets), and Community (Human Connection). The City model operates as a lifelong learning community centred around schools, camps and accelerators spanning early learning, primary, secondary, tertiary and adult learning, focused on learning the ABCs of the future, with full facilities for long and short term residents, and an annual calendar of festivals, summits, retreats and workshops.

Nuanu Creative City, is a 44-hectare creative city in Bali, envisioned to become the creative epicenter of Southeast Asia. Inside Nuanu, there are 30+ projects, all interconnected with its five pillars: education, art & culture, nature, health & wellness, and living & lifestyle. Attracting over 4,000 visitors on daily basis, Nuanu attracts changemaker, creators, and artists.

Nuanu City’s growing number of iconic landmarks currently include Aurora Park, the first outdoor multimedia park in Bali that integrates AI with nature, Luna Beach Club, OSHOM hotel, the ‘Earth Sentinels’ Statue by Daniel Popper, the Luna Statue by Ukrainian artist, Alexander Milov, and THK (Tri Hita Karana) Tower by French architect Arthur Mamou-Mani.

Genius Group has entered two binding agreements with Nuanu to develop its Genius City model at Nuanu Creative City. Both agreements have board approval, and are subject to final closing:

Managing partnership of ProEd Education, with 51% ownership of Nuanu’s early learning, primary and middle schools. The Company will become majority owner of the schools and work with the current management and faculty to integrate the Company’s Genius School model and Genius Apprentice program with ProEd’s current curriculum, and extend the education provided at Genius City to high school, college and adult learning.





Managing partnership of Genius City, with 51% ownership of Nuanu’s co-working, corporate retreat and entrepreneur community. The Company will become majority owner of the integrated living district with an initial 100 keys, together with co-working cafe, conference space and facilities for accelerators, retreats and workshops. The company intends to make Genius City the first Bitcoin-based, tokenized community in Asia.



The Company is investing $7.1 million for 51% ownership of both entities, at a combined valuation of $14 million, and has committed to raise additional funding for development costs.

The Company anticipates annual revenue from the two projects to exceed $20 million, and annual profit from the two projects to reach $6 million within four years. The Company also aims for the Genius City to serve as a prototype for the growth of its Genius City model in other countries around the world.





Genius Group’s CEO, Roger James Hamilton, said “We have been in discussions with the Nuanu and ProEd teams for the last year, and we are excited to taking the next step in launching our Genius City model in partnership with Nuanu. We have a unique opportunity to reimagine the future of education within a fully operating city of the future, where residents and visitors can learn the ABCs of the future within a high tech, high touch economy, ecology and environment.”

Lev Kroll, CEO of Nuanu City said “Genius Group and Nuanu share the same vision of a future in which AI and technology does not replace humanity, but enhances it. Nuanu City is evolving as a creative city where its citizens and visitors can work together on projects that can have a positive impact at a local and global level. Genius City aligns with this vision with its focus on education and entrepreneurship, and we looking forward to working together with Roger and his team to make Genius City a success.”





Genius Group will be presenting the full plan for its Genius School and Genius City models at its upcoming Genius Future Summit, to be held on October 2-3, 2025 at Genius City, Bali.



About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

About Nuanu City

Nuanu is a creative city spanning 44 hectares in Bali, Indonesia, embodying a commitment to harmonious living. A vibrant community of creators, leaders, and changemakers are empowered to foster a culture of positive change. Designed as an integrated ecosystem, the city features dedicated spaces for education, art & culture, wellness, entertainment, and nature-inspired living, envisioning a future where these elements seamlessly intertwine. To learn more, please visit https://nuanu.com/

