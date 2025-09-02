AllSurplus to Sell Unused 26.28 MW Total Capacity DRUPS System

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced the offering of two high-value (13.14 MW Each) DRUPS (Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems from a Large Data Storage Manufacturer in California. The assets are currently available on AllSurplus.com, the leading online marketplace for surplus business assets.

“This sale presents a rare opportunity for new data centers, semiconductor, pharmaceutical and critical infrastructure operators to immediately acquire a premium DRUPS system,” said John Ward, Liquidity Services Vice President. “These units are ideal for facilities seeking guaranteed backup power solutions without the long lead times from the manufacturer. HITEC is the global leader in this space, and their power solutions are second to none.”

The event includes two New/Unused HITEC PowerPRO 2700 Dynamic Rotary Uninterruptible Power Systems, Total Power 26.28 MW Capacity, with Complete Switchgear/Transformer Distribution System, Sound Suppression Enclosures and BAAQMD Tier 4 Environmental Control Systems.

- New/Uninstalled HITEC PowerPRO 2700 DRUPS Unit

- New/Installed HITEC PowerPRO 2700 DRUPS Unit

Both systems are located in San Jose, California and are available now. To view and submit an offer for the available DRUPS systems, please visit AllSurplus.com.

About AllSurplus

AllSurplus is the world’s leading online marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.