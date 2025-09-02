Reliance Global Group to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”) today announced that Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group, will be participating in the 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8th through September 10th, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The Company’s presentation will be available, on-demand, to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 8, 2025, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact reli@crescendo-ir.com.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail “brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

