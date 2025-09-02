Fluent, Inc. to Participate in 18th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leader in commerce media, today announced that Don Patrick, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Perfit, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 18th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Mr. Patrick and Mr. Perfit will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging diverse ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights visit https://www.fluentco.com/.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com