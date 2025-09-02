SEALSQ Outlines Strategic Steps to Protect Cryptocurrencies with Post-Quantum Technology and Advances NIST Certification with VaultIC 408

Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a comprehensive roadmap to protect cryptocurrencies against the looming threat posed by quantum computing. The Company also revealed that its VaultIC 408 Secure Microcontroller has successfully passed NIST FIPS 140-3 testing at Security Level 3 (overall), further strengthening its leadership in secure IoT and smart grid solutions.

Understanding the Quantum Threat

Quantum computers, once scaled to full capability, are expected to break traditional cryptographic systems that currently safeguard digital assets. This poses a systemic risk to the security and stability of the global cryptocurrency market, with billions of dollars of value at stake.

A particular threat from quantum computers is to public-key cryptosystems (based on classical assumptions). For instance, the ed25519 digital signature scheme is completely broken if a quantum computer solves the underlying discrete logarithm problem.

In contrast, symmetric-key cryptosystems, such as AES block ciphers, do not rely on such mathematical assumptions and are therefore safe from Shor’s algorithm. Nevertheless, due to Grover’s algorithm, any symmetric-key cryptosystem would incur a significant security loss. This can be mitigated rather easily, for example, by simply doubling the key length.

To that end, Hedera and other leading blockchain networks follow the CNSA standard, which is what the US government uses to protect its own Top Secret information. The CNSA standard requires at least 256-bit AES keys (used in TLS connections) and 384-bit SHA-2 hashes. With these larger key sizes, both AES and SHA-2 are generally considered to be safe from future quantum computers, even if they can be built very large.

To address this challenge, SEALSQ is advancing its Post-Quantum Cryptocurrency Protection Roadmap which includes:

Integration of Post-Quantum Algorithms into Blockchain Protocols

SEALSQ is collaborating with its blockchain partner to embed NIST-selected post-quantum algorithms, including CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium, into blockchain infrastructures to secure transaction validation and wallet authentication. Hardware-Based Protection for Crypto Wallets

SEALSQ is offering crypto wallets manufacturers to integrate its Quantum resistant secure element chips and Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs). Quantum-Resilient Key Management

SEALSQ is rolling out a next-generation Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) platform that integrates quantum-safe certificates to protect private keys used across exchanges and custody services. Secure Mining and Staking Systems

Through post-quantum cryptography integration, SEALSQ will secure consensus mechanisms such as Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake against future quantum interference. Partnerships and Ecosystem Expansion

SEALSQ is collaborating with blockchain developers, exchanges, and regulators to establish quantum-resilient industry standards, ensuring a coordinated response to the quantum threat.





VaultIC 408 Achieves FIPS 140-3 Security Level 3

As per the UL Labs report, VaultIC 408 meets FIPS 140-3 requirements, advances NIST certification and strengthens SEALSQ’s leadership in secure IoT and smart grid solutions.

SEALSQ’s VaultIC 408 Secure Microcontroller (Module Name: VaultIC408 1.2.4, Hardware Version: AT90SO28RS rev A, Firmware Version: 1.2.4.1) has successfully passed NIST FIPS 140-3 testing at Security Level 3 (overall), as confirmed by a Validation Test Report submitted by UL Verification Services Inc. to the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP). The module’s status is listed on the CMVP Modules In Process List at NIST CMVP .1

The VaultIC 408 is a state-of-the-art secure microcontroller designed to safeguard connected devices against advanced cyber threats. It integrates hardware-based encryption, authentication, and key management within a tamper-resistant secure element, ensuring robust data integrity and device security. Optimized for IoT and Smart Grid applications, the VaultIC 408 supports low-power, compact designs for smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare, automotive, and digital identity solutions. It secures millions of smart grid hubs for renowned device makers supplying, for instance, the UK’s Smart Metering Implementation Programme (SMIP) and is also deployed in smart locks, drones, and satellite IoT platforms.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ commented, “UL Labs’ report regarding VaultIC 408’s FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliance validates SEALSQ’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge secure semiconductors. This achievement strengthens our ability to provide trusted solutions for global IoT and critical infrastructure markets.”

The NIST FIPS 140-3 standard is the global benchmark for cryptographic module security, surpassing FIPS 140-2 with stricter requirements for algorithms, physical security, and operational resilience. It is mandated for U.S. federal agencies and widely adopted in energy, healthcare, defense, and financial sectors. UL Labs, accredited by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) under Lab Code 100432-0, conducted rigorous testing to ensure compliance. The submitted Validation Test Report positions VaultIC 408 for final NIST CMVP certification, expected in the coming months.

This milestone reinforces SEALSQ’s leadership in delivering high-security hardware for Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems, Smart Grid infrastructure, and other critical applications. With the IoT market projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2030 and the Smart Grid market growing at a 20.8% CAGR through 2032, SEALSQ is well positioned to capture rising demand for secure semiconductors.

Mr. Moreira, concluded, “The cryptocurrency economy and the IoT industry cannot wait for quantum computers to arrive before strengthening defenses. SEALSQ’s post-quantum technologies provide the necessary tools to safeguard digital assets, critical infrastructure, and global communications before existing cryptographic standards become obsolete. By embedding quantum-resistant security at the core of our solutions, we are ensuring that the digital economy of the future remains secure, trustworthy, and resilient. Our mission extends beyond protecting cryptocurrencies and IoT networks. We are building the foundation for a truly quantum-safe world where innovation can thrive without compromise.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Note: The Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) Modules In Process and Implementation Under Test (IUT) Lists are provided for information purposes only. Participation on the list is voluntary and is a joint decision by the vendor and Cryptographic Security and Testing (CST) laboratory. Modules are listed alphabetically by vendor name. Posting on the list does not imply guarantee of final validation.