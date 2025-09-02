ESGL Holdings Limited Files Patent for Transformative Hydrofluoric Waste Recycling Innovation

SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL), a leading carbon neutral, innovative enviro-tech company regenerating industrial waste into circular products, through its subsidiary Environmental Solutions Asia Pte Ltd (“ESA”), has filed a patent application (reference number 10202502493R) with the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) for its groundbreaking technology to convert hydrofluoric acid (HF) wastes into Metallurgical-Grade Fluorspar.

This innovative process transforms hazardous Hydrofluoric waste into valuable materials for industrial applications, such as construction and steel making, while significantly reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional mining. The invention showcases ESA's commitment to sustainability by turning waste into opportunity and advancing the circular economy.

"This request for grant of patent represents a leap forward in sustainable waste management, creating environmental and economic value from hazardous materials," said Lawrence Law, Chief Sustainability and Strategy Officer.

Aligned with ESA’s carbon-neutral operations, this technology strengthens the company’s leadership in delivering sustainable industrial solutions.

