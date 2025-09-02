Digital Utilities Ventures Accelerates Global Growth with Breakthrough Clean Water and Sustainable Agriculture Technologies

Company advancing commercialization with new contracts, installations, and manufacturing expansion

Modular technologies designed for recurring revenue and scalable international growth

Proven blueprint guiding global expansion

MANKATO, Minn., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), operating as Easy Environmental Solutions, today announced a series of strategic milestones achieved in August 2025 that demonstrate its accelerating growth trajectory, operational readiness, and international expansion.

Highlights at a Glance

Oil Industry Traction: Texas site visit completed; preparing to install an Easy NanoVoid water-cleaning system that increases oil recovery from drilling water while reducing pollution.

Texas site visit completed; preparing to install an Easy NanoVoid water-cleaning system that increases oil recovery from drilling water while reducing pollution. Africa Expansion: First EasyFEN waste-to-fertilizer system under production for Kenya; down payment secured and continent-wide team in place with active pipelines in more than 10 nations.

First EasyFEN waste-to-fertilizer system under production for Kenya; down payment secured and continent-wide team in place with active pipelines in more than 10 nations. Manufacturing & Operations: Scaling capacity to build multiple EasyFEN units concurrently; facility and system upgrades underway. Multiple NanoVoid™ units in production at Mankato, MN, with new full-time installation technician hired and weekly installs already scheduled.

Scaling capacity to build multiple EasyFEN units concurrently; facility and system upgrades underway. Multiple NanoVoid™ units in production at Mankato, MN, with new full-time installation technician hired and weekly installs already scheduled. New U.S. Installations: Recent NanoVoid deployment at a northern Minnesota resort for organic dredging, with more installations queued.

Recent NanoVoid deployment at a northern Minnesota resort for organic dredging, with more installations queued. Enterprise & Retail Outreach: New dedicated Corporate Accounts Manager engaging national partners; Terreplenish ® label redesign supports stronger retail presence.

New dedicated Corporate Accounts Manager engaging national partners; Terreplenish label redesign supports stronger retail presence. Website & Marketing: Expanded resources and product content now live at www.easyenviro.com

Expanded resources and product content now live at www.easyenviro.com Name & Ticker Change: FINRA review process underway following counsel’s filing.



“The momentum we’re building confirms that our blueprint works,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions. “By combining modular design, recurring revenue, and proven market demand, we are scaling quickly across agriculture, clean water, and energy. We see a clear path to creating lasting global impact and significant shareholder value.”

Proven Growth Blueprint

Mark Gaalswyk is applying the same roadmap he used to build Easy Automation, Inc. into an Inc. 5000 company, which Mr. Gaalswyk founded and continues to lead as CEO alongside his sons. That proven strategy, combining modular technology, recurring revenue, and scalable operations, now guides Easy Environmental Solutions’ expansion into multibillion-dollar global markets in clean water ($387 billion by 2030) and sustainable agriculture ($13.8 billion by 2032).

Driving Solutions Across Two Global Challenges

Sustainable Agriculture — The EasyFEN Waste-to-Fertilizer System

Easy Environmental Solutions is commercializing EasyFEN™, a modular system that converts organic waste into Terreplenish®, a USDA-certified microbial fertilizer validated by more than 100 studies. Each EasyFEN unit processes up to 17,500 tons of biomass annually, producing more than 2.7 million gallons of Terreplenish®. Just two gallons per acre delivers nitrogen and phosphorus equivalent to synthetic fertilizers, while improving soil health and reducing irrigation needs by up to 20%.

In Kenya, DUTV secured a $3.4 million order to deploy two EasyFEN systems; expected to generate recurring annual revenue through ongoing fertilizer production.

In Tanzania, the company launched lab trials with the national fertilizer regulator and will soon begin field trials, opening the door for multi-unit deployment across the country.

With pipelines advancing in more than ten African nations, Easy Environmental Solutions aims to bring local fertilizer sovereignty and scalable food security to the continent.

Clean Water — The NanoVoid Technology

Digital Utilities Ventures is also commercializing NanoVoid™, an advanced water treatment technology that injects trillions of oxygen-rich nanobubbles into contaminated water. The system restores lakes, lagoons, and industrial wastewater without chemicals or costly membranes, while using only one-tenth the energy of competitors.

Multiple NanoVoid models are now market-ready, from agricultural lagoon cleanup to oil-field separation. Recent U.S. installations include:

A livestock truck-wash lagoon in Minnesota has already used Terreplenish formula to eliminate odors and accelerate waste breakdown, and will be installing a recently completed Easy NanoVoid.

A northern Minnesota resort, where NanoVoid is restoring a lakefront swimming area through organic dredging.

Later this year, a NanoVoid system is expected to be installed at a Texas oil site to enhance oil recovery from drilling water while reducing environmental harm.

Looking Ahead

As the company advances toward its next phase of growth, management remains focused on execution: scaling EasyFEN systems into multi-country deployments, accelerating NanoVoid installations across industries, and strengthening enterprise and retail distribution for Terreplenish®. With a proven blueprint and expanding global footprint, Easy Environmental Solutions is building momentum toward becoming a leader in sustainable technology solutions.

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

