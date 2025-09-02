Parker Elects Beth A. Wozniak to its Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced the election of Beth A. Wozniak to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2025.

Ms. Wozniak is currently Chair and Chief Executive Officer of nVent Electric plc, a leading provider of electrical connection and protection solutions worldwide. She has more than 35 years of experience across the aerospace, automation, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

“Beth has an impressive record of driving strategic growth and operational excellence at premier engineering and manufacturing companies, and we are very pleased to welcome her to Parker’s Board of Directors,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “She is a highly accomplished executive who promotes strong corporate cultures and brings significant expertise in engineering, operational excellence, strategy development and deployment, mergers and acquisitions, and sales and marketing. Her experience will add significant value to our Board as we continue to focus on further accelerating growth and creating strong returns for our shareholders.”

Ms. Wozniak was named Chair of nVent in 2023, and Chief Executive Officer in 2018 after leading its spin-off from Pentair plc, where she served as President of the Flow & Filtration Solutions segment and later the Electrical segment. Prior to joining Pentair in 2015, she held several executive leadership positions during a 25-year career at Honeywell and its predecessor Allied Signal. Ms. Wozniak has served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) since 2024 and was previously a director of Carrier Global Corporation.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###