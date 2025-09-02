Aurigo Software Launches Essentials Plan, AI-powered Capital Planning Solution for Local Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurigo Software, North America’s leading capital planning and construction management solution provider, announced the launch of Essentials Plan, an AI-powered capital planning solution purpose-built for local and regional government agencies. The platform, built for long-range multi-project planning, will enable users to map out capital improvement programs (CIPs) with greater efficiency.

Building multiyear CIPs can be challenging, as it requires agencies to balance shifting priorities and external pressures, such as economic or environmental changes. Manual reconciliation and disconnected systems often leave financial data fragmented and outdated, causing delays and weakening governance. Owners thereby lack the timely, accurate insights needed to compare budgets with actuals, identify variances, and confidently take corrective actions.

Essentials Plan offers AI-powered scenario modeling, intelligent fund allocation, and a unified view of project financials. It eliminates errors and information silos, ensuring that capital funding decisions are aligned with the agency’s overall strategic priorities and translate into lasting value for the communities they serve.





“With Essentials Plan, we’re helping local and regional governments move beyond spreadsheets and fragmented systems,” said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. “AI-powered planning and real-time insights are now essential for making data-driven funding decisions that align with community priorities.”

The platform provides an integrated approach to transitioning from project identification to approval and funding. Instead of working through siloed systems, agencies can manage their entire capital planning lifecycle in one place. Key features include:

AI-driven scenario planning to model trade-offs

Smart fund allocation with multiyear cashflow forecasting

End-to-end needs and charter management

Unified dashboard to monitor portfolio health

Smart alerts and notifications to mitigate risks

Seamless integration with popular PMIS tools

Quick deployment to accelerate adoption cycles



Essentials Plan has been developed to address the needs of an underserved segment of the public sector. It is available as a standalone product or can be bundled with Essentials Build (the company’s construction management software), offering end-to-end capital planning and project execution. Resellers and implementation partners can also co-market Essentials Plan to complement existing ERP functionality.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $450 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo’s solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/036a5491-8853-4cd3-87a1-5c687372de45