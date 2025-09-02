Nuggets' Trust Solutions for the AI Era Now Available on GSA Schedule Contract

LONDON and RESTON, Va., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuggets , a leader in decentralized identity solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Nuggets' innovative human and non-human identity platform has been added to Carahsoft’s General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule. This addition enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide Nuggets' platform to Federal Government agencies.

"Being awarded a position on the GSA Schedule represents a significant milestone for Nuggets and validates our commitment to supporting Federal agencies' digital transformation initiatives," said Seema Khinda Johnson, Co-Founder and CCO of Nuggets. "This contract addition will enable Government agencies to directly procure our trust layer for safe and scalable agentic AI deployment, while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance, including NIST IAL2 and IAL3 if required and AAL2 requirements."

Federal agencies face mounting pressure to modernize identity management systems while combating an emerging identity authenticity crisis. In the age of AI, traditional models of trust, built around human intent, static credentials and institutional oversight, no longer apply. As agentic AI systems become more autonomous, agencies must determine the identity and integrity of the agents they interact with. The speed, scale and opacity of AI-driven interactions expose critical gaps in identity verification, data integrity and accountability.

As agentic AI adopts more responsibility – ranging from interacting, transacting and making decisions – agencies face a critical challenge: establishing trust. While protocols such as Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP) facilitate coordination between agents and tools, they lack an essential layer that secures identity, intent and authorization, especially when handling personal or transaction data. Nuggets addresses these challenges by providing a purpose-built layer on top of agent protocols, securing the entire value chain of AI agent interactions.

The platform's comprehensive architecture includes:

Sovereign Identity for verifiable, persistent digital identity for humans, business and AI agents.

Authentication and Authorization with granular, action-level verification.

Privacy-Preserving Personal Data Handling with full control and consent.

Multi-Rail Payments enabling agents to process transactions safely across traditional and emerging payment systems.

Human-in-the-Loop with secure approval workflows and real-time authorization for AI agent actions requiring human oversight.

Compliance with privacy-by-design architecture and built-in regulatory requirements across CCPA, GDPR, PSD2, AML/KYC/KYB and emerging AI governance standards.

"With the addition of Nuggets to our GSA contract, Government agencies have access to next-generation identity solutions that address both current security challenges and emerging requirements for AI governance," said Tyler Nelson, who manages the Nuggets Team at Carahsoft. "As agencies start to deploy AI to drive operational efficiency, the Nuggets Trust Layer plays a critical role. Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to offer these innovative solutions to the Public Sector."

Nuggets' platform and services are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 214-4790 or Nuggets@carahsoft.com. Explore Nuggets solutions here.

Nuggets has been recognized by Gartner as a leader in decentralized identity wallets and verifiable credentials and is certified to the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework.

About Nuggets

Nuggets is the comprehensive trust infrastructure that makes AI agent interactions secure and accountable. As autonomous AI systems take on more responsibility in enterprise environments, we provide the missing trust layer of verifiable identity and authentication that AI protocols lack. We make enterprise AI deployment trusted, safe and compliant at scale.

Today, Nuggets is deployed and live in over 150 countries, built to the highest global standards, including NIST IAL2 and IAL3 and AAL2. We offer the only solution in the market offering reusable, self-sovereign identity for humans, business and AI agents across contexts, devices, and platforms.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

