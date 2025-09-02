Interlink Electronics Announces Letter of Intent for Acquisition Transaction

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) (“Interlink” or the “Company”), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronic solutions, today announced that it has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent for the acquisition of a privately held company based in the United Kingdom for an all-cash purchase price of up to approximately $1.9 million, payable in part at closing and in part through a three-year earnout. The company has over two decades of experience in contract manufacturing and outsourced engineering services, and in its last fiscal year, it broke even on revenues of approximately $5 million. The acquisition is subject to the parties’ execution of a definitive purchase agreement, satisfactory due diligence and customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close later this year (however, there can be no guarantee that the transaction will close by then or at all).

“This acquisition, if completed as expected, would be complementary to our Calman Technology subsidiary and would benefit from integration into our existing resources and a more robust, combined sales effort,” said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman, CEO and President. “It further demonstrates our commitment to growing the Company both organically and through acquisitions and adds to our presence in the UK and EU markets.”

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting nearly 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, benefit from our robust instruments and printed electronics solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs (interlinkelectronics.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by phrases such as “thinks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements in our press releases include statements about the proposed acquisition and, if consummated, its integration into our existing operations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the company’s industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company’s forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: the results of our due diligence of the acquisition target, our ability to reach a definitive agreement with the acquisition target, the parties ability to complete the transactions contemplated by the definitive agreement in the anticipated timeframe or at all, including the parties’ ability to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the acquisition, and the potential effects of the acquisition on Interlink. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the respective release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

