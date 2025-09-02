GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) Announces Official Re-Launch of Wall Street Stats Mobile Applications with Advanced AI and Machine Learning Features

RENO, Nev., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT), a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to building next-generation platforms, today announced the official re-launch of its subsidiary Wall Street Stats (WallStreetStats.io) applications on both iOS and Android. The updated apps deliver a powerful suite of new tools designed to empower investors with deeper insights, smarter analytics, and a cutting-edge user experience.

The new release introduces an upgraded platform driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing users with:

Detailed Quotes & Company Profiles - Comprehensive financial data with intuitive visualization.



- Comprehensive financial data with intuitive visualization. Summarized Market Intelligence - AI-powered data aggregation and automated summarization for faster decision-making.



- AI-powered data aggregation and automated summarization for faster decision-making. Sentiment Analysis via Reddit & Social Platforms – Machine learning models that detect, classify, and quantify investor sentiment in real time.



– Machine learning models that detect, classify, and quantify investor sentiment in real time. Trending Stocks, Top Gainers, Top Losers, and Most Active Lists - AI-curated market movers updated dynamically throughout the day.



- AI-curated market movers updated dynamically throughout the day. Smart Watchlists - Personalized watchlists enhanced by predictive analytics and recommendation algorithms.



- Personalized watchlists enhanced by predictive analytics and recommendation algorithms. AI-Driven Market Predictions - Leveraging natural language processing (NLP), deep learning, and behavioral pattern recognition to uncover emerging investment opportunities.



“Wall Street Stats was designed to go beyond traditional financial data and offer an AI-first experience that empowers both retail and professional investors,” said Victor Sima, CTO of GreetEat Corporation. “With this re-launch, we’ve combined the best of real-time market intelligence with machine learning powered insights that make data more actionable, intuitive, and predictive. This is just the beginning of our vision to democratize Wall Street - level analytics for everyone.”

The platform’s enhanced features are aimed at giving investors a competitive edge by uncovering hidden patterns, predicting momentum, and providing smarter investment signals. With natural language processing, predictive modeling, and real-time data analytics, Wall Street Stats represents a new era in financial technology innovation.

The applications are now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About GreetEat Corporation

GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) is a technology-driven platform designed to bring people together through virtual dining. Whether for business meetings, celebrations, or personal connections, GreetEat blends video conferencing with meal delivery to create meaningful, shared experiences anywhere in the world. In addition to GreetEat.com, the company also owns WallStreetStats.io, a cutting-edge fintech app that leverages AI and machine learning to analyze social sentiment, market trends, and trading signals in real time, available on both Android and iOS stores.

For Investor Relations or Media Inquiries:

GreetEat Corporation

Email: investors@GreetEat.com

Website: www.GreetEat.com

Connect with GreetEat Corporation

Website: www.GreetEat.com

Website: www.WallStreetStats.io

Follow us on social media:

Follow us on social media:

Download the apps with the below links:

Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the management. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.