Trex Celebrates Completion of 2025 Sunset Idea House in Palm Springs

WINCHESTER, Va., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and residential railing, is pleased to announce the completion of the 2025 Sunset Idea House, a stunning retreat in Palm Springs, Calif., that prominently features Trex’s industry-leading outdoor living products.

Designed by famed desert modernist architects Donald Wexler and Lance O’Donnell and brought to life by the Sunset editorial team, the completed project blends timeless mid-century modern design with cutting-edge innovation and sustainability. Throughout the home’s outdoor spaces, Trex® decking, railing and outdoor lighting systems elevate the desert retreat with durability, functionality and sleek aesthetics that complement the rugged yet refined surroundings.

“This project is the perfect expression of modern outdoor living,” said Jodi Lee, senior vice president of marketing for Trex Company. “From the striking architecture to the intentional material selections, the 2025 Sunset Idea House is designed to perform and inspire – and Trex is proud to have played a key role in bringing it all together.”

Performance-Engineered™ Products for Desert Performance

Trex Transcend® Lineage® composite decking sits outside each room and surrounds the pool of the home situated in the iconic Desert Palisades community. Featuring the brand’s exclusive SunComfortable™ heat-mitigating technology, the deck boards are engineered to reflect more solar energy, keeping the surface cooler* than ever before – a welcome benefit in Palm Springs, which gets more than 350 days of sunshine annually.

Lineage boards are also engineered with a proprietary, high-traffic formulation and ultra-durable integrated shell that resists stains, scratches and mold**. They won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter like wood, and upkeep is a breeze. No sanding, staining or sealing is ever needed, and spills wash off easily with just soap and water.

The soft brown Biscayne hue of the decking adds warmth and dimension to the home’s minimalist aesthetic, while the natural woodgrain finish complements the surrounding landscape. Recessed deck lighting offers added ambiance and functionality for evening relaxation and entertaining.

Framing the outdoor living spaces is Trex Signature® X-Series™ Cable Rail in Charcoal Black. This modern railing system blends seamlessly with the home’s architecture while maximizing the panoramic views of the Coachella Valley.

“The elevated setting combined with the Palm Springs climate makes this home an ideal showcase for Trex’s latest product innovations and performance technologies,” noted Lee. “We are pleased to offer resilient products that allow homeowners to enjoy the outdoors in style, whether they live in the sandy desert, surrounded by snow-capped mountains or along the salty coast.”

A Model for Eco-Conscious Design

Beyond embodying the enduring principles of modernist design, the 2025 Sunset Idea House exemplifies environmentally responsible living – a core value shared by both Sunset and Trex. Trex decking is sustainably made from a proprietary blend of up to 95% recycled polyethylene film and reclaimed wood fiber. The company diverts more than 1 billion pounds of these materials from landfills each year. Additionally, the aluminum railing used at the home is made from 40% recycled content and is fully recyclable.

The 2025 Idea House is featured in the July/August issue of Sunset Magazine and on the magazine’s website. To learn more about the Trex products featured in this project, visit Trex.com.

*Trex SunComfortable™ decking stays cooler than original Trex boards, but like all decking, it will get hot in direct sun, especially darker colors. Care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

**For details, see Trex’s Limited Warranty at trex.com.

