Alpha Modus Strikes Kroger Again: Major Patent Infringement Lawsuit Filed Targeting Kroger’s Digital Retail Ecosystem

CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp. (“Alpha Modus”), a leading innovator in AI-driven retail technology, filed its second patent infringement lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (“Kroger”), on August 29, 2025, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The lawsuit alleges that Kroger is willfully infringing on a wide range of Alpha Modus’s patents that form the backbone of next-generation retail technology.

In contrast to the prior action, which focused on Kroger’s implementation of Cooler Screens, this subsequent complaint is directed at Kroger itself with respect to its own digital platforms. The complaint asserts seven patents, and a soon to issue patent application, encompassing technologies relating to real-time consumer monitoring, AI-powered advertising, seamless checkout, and advanced inventory management. The accused Kroger technologies include Barrows Connected Store with BlueZoo analytics, Everseen Visual AI technology, Kroger Precision Marketing, 84.51° analytics, KroGO smart carts, Scan, Bag, Go, Kroger Pay, QueVision, and EDGE shelving.

“Settling our dispute over Cooler Screens did not mean Kroger had a free pass to infringe Alpha Modus’s broader portfolio,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “Kroger must face up to the fact that it is infringing directly on Alpha Modus’s technology. We will not accept anything less than being paid what we are owed and securing proper licensing moving forward.”

Alpha Modus alleges that Kroger continued rolling out infringing technologies even after being made fully aware of Alpha Modus’s patent rights. The lawsuit seeks treble damages, attorneys’ fees, and a permanent injunction, citing Kroger’s willful disregard of Alpha Modus’s intellectual property rights.

“This isn’t about one vendor relationship or one deployment—it’s about a retail giant choosing to build its digital future on technology covered by Alpha Modus’s patents,” added Alessi. “We are confident in our position, and we will enforce our rights as far as needed.”

Alpha Modus’s patent portfolio has been cited by some of the world’s largest companies and underpins key innovations in AI-driven retail. The company continues to welcome licensing partnerships, but it will not hesitate to pursue litigation when its rights are violated.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is redefining the retail experience through its patented AI technologies, intelligent kiosks, and targeted consumer engagement tools. By integrating innovation with infrastructure, Alpha Modus is unlocking new monetization pathways for retailers and fintech providers alike.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X