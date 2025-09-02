LZ Technology Holdings Limited Announces Non-Binding MOU with MBH Investments to Explore a UAE Smart-Community Joint Venture

HUZHOU CITY, China, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: LZMH) (“LZ Technology” or the “Company”), an information technology and advertising company, today announced it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MBH Investments (“MBH”) to evaluate a potential joint venture in the United Arab Emirates. Subject to results in the UAE, the parties may assess broader Middle East opportunities.

LZ Technology integrates smart access-control systems, a digital out-of-home media platform, and local life services within a unified platform designed for residential and commercial properties. The Company will prioritize localization, privacy-by-design, and compliance in any prospective UAE rollout.

Initial evaluation by both parties underscores the scale and strategic importance of the Dubai market, a regional hub with a substantial base of residential and mixed-use properties, advanced infrastructure, and supportive innovation frameworks. Additionally, Dubai shares key operating parallels with LZ Technology’s core China market. These similarities position LZ Technology to apply experience from its large installed base across thousands of communities in over 120 cities in China, while localizing the platform for UAE cultural and language requirements. Considering Dubai as the initial operating hub reflects the market’s depth and role as a launchpad for potential expansion across the Middle East.

As part of the MOU, with the help of MBH, the parties will launch a structured pilot initiative, led by MBH’s designated local operating company, to validate product-market fit, ensure regulatory compliance, and fine-tune system integration in real-world property settings. The initial pilot cohort is expected to include a number of representative communities across residential, mixed-use and office settings in Dubai, with property-manager participation and measured resident onboarding. Supported by LZ Technology’s large-scale deployment capabilities and Dubai’s similar community profile, the parties are modeling a planning case of up to 100,000 device installations over three years in the UAE. This forecast is non-binding and intended solely for indicative planning purposes.

“We’re moving forward with a structured pilot program with MBH to localize and validate our smart-community platform for the UAE,” said Theo Zhang, CEO of LZ Technology. “With MBH’s relationships and operating experience—and Dubai’s scale and innovation infrastructure—we see a clear path from pilot validation to large scale deployment across residential and mixed-use assets.”

“This partnership with LZ Technology is a strategic reflection of MBH’s mission to channel Chinese innovation into the Gulf’s most dynamic growth sectors,” said Marius Ciavola, CEO of MBH Investments. “We are bringing not only capital and senior leadership to the table, but also deep-rooted relationships with Dubai’s leading developers, regulatory bodies, and infrastructure stakeholders. The UAE is not just a testbed—it’s a scalable launchpad for regional transformation in smart living and integrated digital ecosystems.”

About MBH

MBH Investments is a joint venture between Sing Family Enterprise Group, a China-headquartered multi-billion-dollar family office (“SFE”), and BinHendi Holding, one of the UAE’s longest-established and most influential business families (“BinHendi”). Founded in 2024, MBH serves as a strategic investment and operating platform to bridge Chinese industrial technology with Middle Eastern market opportunities. Leveraging the legacy of BinHendi in retail, hospitality, and real estate—alongside SFE’s innovation-driven portfolio and Asia-to-MENA expansion strategy—MBH is positioned to support high-growth sectors such as smart infrastructure, new mobility, manufacturing, and digital services across the region.

About LZMH



LZ Technology Holdings Limited is an information technology and advertising company operating through its subsidiaries in China. The Company’s business spans three key verticals: Smart Community, Out-of-Home Advertising, and Local Life. Its Smart Community services provide intelligent access control and safety management systems, installed in thousands of residential communities in China. Its Out-of-Home Advertising division offers multi-channel advertising solutions through a vast network of monitors across approximately 120 cities in China, with ad placements on access control screens, SaaS platforms, and third-party advertising spaces. The Company’s Local Life vertical connects businesses with consumers through online promotions, social media marketing, and retail sales of various products and services. LZ Technology is committed to providing high-quality services to communities and businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

