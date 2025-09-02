Lyno AI Presale Surpasses 390,000 Tokens Sold—Next Stage Price Jumps to $0.055 Soon

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The presale by Lyno AI is getting a very strong traction, selling over 394,000 tokens and almost 20,000 dollars at the early bird price of 0.05 a token. Investors are scurrying to buy their shares before the price soars to 0.055 in the forthcoming presale round. This early adoption is indicative of high confidence in the potential of Lyno AI as an AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage platform of the next generation.

Record Early Demand Leads to Investor Urgent.

The early bird phase is almost full with nearly $19,730 being raised by enthusiastic investors. Now that the presale price is at $0.05, the next increase to $0.055 gives one a sense of urgency to purchase at the current price and gain the maximum price increase. Lyno AI is becoming one of the fastest moving projects in the AI and DeFi industry, with some investors interested in gaining access to sophisticated arbitrage technology previously limited to the institutions.

Why the Token of Lyno AI may become the next big thing.

Retail investors face a redefined arbitrage problem as Lyno AI enables them to compete with large companies through AI-based algorithms and cross-chain execution of arbitrage smoothly across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others. Preliminary enablers of comparable protocols have achieved over 10,000% returns, indicating that Lyno AI could reach its final price target of 0.100 with a big explosion. This pre-sale is a very important time to get in before the tokens price shoots up and liquidity becomes limited.

The best deals to the first supporters.

Buyers of Lyno AI during the presale who invest more than 100 dollars can win a giveaway with a portion of 100K tokens, and ten winners will be given 10K tokens. This is another motivational factor that emphasizes the fact that Lyno AI cares about rewarding the first community members. The project is audited by Cyberscope and focuses on security and transparency throughout.

Lyno AI is The Future of Cross-Chain Arbitrage.

Lyno AI is leading the pack with multi-layered security, super-fast trade execution and a self-directed AI engine that is conducting a search across over a dozen networks at a time. The holders of tokens will enjoy the rights to governance, a portion of the fees and staking rewards, so the token LYNO is not merely a speculative item.

Take the Advantage of Entering Before the Rush.

The pre-sale of the Lyno AI is progressing very quickly, and the prices will increase soon. Those investors who were reluctant to invest in early unicorns such as Uniswap now have a chance to purchase LYNO tokens at a discounted price. Through a robust demand, AI technology, and a highly interactive community ecosystem, Lyno AI is poised to grow tremendously.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai



