Bollinger Motors Adds Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group to National Sales and Service Network

BREA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: BINI) (“Bollinger Innovations” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that Bollinger Motors has named Ziegler Truck Group, LLC and its counterpart company, Range Truck Group, LLC, official Bollinger Motors dealers. The addition of these organizations expands Bollinger Motors’ commercial sales and service network to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Washington.

Both Ziegler Truck Group and Range Truck Group are authorized to sell the Bollinger B4 chassis cab, an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck, as well as The Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV chassis cab truck, which will be rebranded as Bollinger Motors vehicles in future model years.

“The addition of Ziegler Truck Group and Range Truck Group is another critical milestone in Bollinger Motors’ commercial vehicle leadership,” said Jim Connelly, Chief Revenue Officer for Bollinger Motors. “Both organizations are committed to customer-centric e-mobility solutions, and they match our vision to provide a more sustainable world, with fleet transportation playing a major role.”

Ziegler Companies is one of the Midwest’s leading sources for construction and agriculture equipment and service. The company has a 110-year legacy of selling and servicing premier brands and helps customers with every aspect of fleet integration. As subsidiaries, Ziegler and Range Truck Group are deeply committed to e-mobility and sustainability.

“Bollinger Motors is an emerging leader in commercial electric vehicles, and we are excited to help bring these world-class commercial trucks to our customers in the Upper Midwest,” said Johannes Ariens, CEO of Ziegler and Range Truck. “Ziegler and Range Truck, like Bollinger Motors, is helping move the transportation world to a more sustainable future. The addition of the Bollinger B4, Mullen ONE and Mullen THREE are key pieces for helping fulfill that mission.”

Range Truck Group is one of the Pacific Northwest’s leading providers of industry-changing vehicles and charging solutions. The company has expertise in government incentives and capital planning and provides unique, customized solutions to meet its customers’ mobility needs.

“The Pacific Northwest has always been one of the most environmentally focused areas in the country, and we are excited to help bring Bollinger and Mullen products to customers in this region,” Ariens said. “Together with partners like Bollinger Motors, Range Truck Group is helping make a difference in how the transportation industry impacts the world.”

About Bollinger Innovations, Inc.

Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with a U.S. based vehicle manufacturing facility located in Tunica, Mississippi. Both the ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are available for sale in the U.S. The Company’s commercial dealer network consists of six dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.

Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, is an established EV truck company of Bollinger Innovations. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer network with over 50 locations across the United States for sales and service support.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.BollingerEV.com.

