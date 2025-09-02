DKNY Unveils Its Fall 2025 Campaign Featuring Hailey Bieber, Global Style Icon

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DKNY announces a bold, exciting partnership, introducing Hailey Bieber as its new global face. The collaboration marks a fresh chapter for the brand, rooted in New York street style and redefined through Hailey’s lens: timeless, self-assured, and effortlessly cool.





A modern-day muse and force of nature, Hailey brings a unique blend of quiet confidence, creative vision, and intuitive style that resonates worldwide. As a successful entrepreneur, model, new mother, and undeniable fashion force, she seamlessly bridges worlds — fashion and art, business and glamour— while remaining true to herself.

Throughout the campaign, Hailey’s personal style takes center stage. Each look captures her instinctive sartorial sensibility to mix past and present, pairing reimagined classics from the DKNY est. 1989 capsule with modern silhouettes from the seasonal collection.

“We are excited to have Hailey as the global face of DKNY. Beyond her phenomenal success story, she has an aspirational yet relatable style that captures our brand ethos. Hailey gives off incredible energy through her attitude and style that captures the spirit of New York,” says Jeff Goldfarb, Executive Vice President of G-III Apparel Group.

A structured black blazer layered over a crisp white shirt—and relaxed denim paired with chunky loafers captures the essence of off-duty style. A varsity jacket reworked in neon-accented lettering hints at nostalgia with a streetwise touch. A slouchy denim jacket with jeans radiates lived-in sensuality, while an oversized Glen plaid blazer styled with sculptural layers reinvents modern tailoring with Hailey’s signature twist.

Voluminous outerwear contrasts with body-contoured pieces, creating a sense of laid-back allure. On Hailey, a deep black faux fur coat and a sleek brown leather bomber read as polished street style essentials.

She moves seamlessly between key accessories for the season — the new Hadlee Bag, The Paula Commuter Tote, and the archival Chana ’89 bag — each one a statement in its own right. Finishing the look is the ultimate New York emblem: the New York Yankees™ cap, reimagined in an official collaboration featuring the DKNY logo.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson in a warehouse space that plays into the city’s raw, industrial aesthetic, the campaign highlights how Hailey extends the original DKNY attitude into today. Pops of the brand’s signature iconic taxi cab yellow color appear throughout the campaign to connect it to the original brand DNA.

Jacki Bouza, SVP of Global Marketing and Communications at G-III Apparel Group, says, “DKNY’s Fall 2025 campaign starring Hailey captures the brand’s timeless and iconic style, bringing New York’s energy to audiences globally. Launching today on @DKNY social channels, the campaign will debut worldwide through a diverse media mix, leading with impactful social, digital, premium outdoor, print and influencer partnerships."

The Fall 2025 collection is available to shop globally on DKNY.com and in select retailers.

Creative Direction by Trey Laird

Photographed by Mikael Jansson

Styled by Clare Richardson

Hair by James Pecis

Make-up by Hannah Murray

BTS Images by Tyrell Hampton

Still Life Images by Natalie Paul



ABOUT DKNY

Since its inception in 1989, DKNY has been synonymous with New York—inspired by the energy and attitude of the city. Founded on a pair of jeans and the speed of sport, DKNY is utility and purpose—it's practical and contemporary. Drawing on Donna Karan's original principle of designing for the woman who never knew where the day would take her, DKNY has transformed into a global lifestyle powerhouse: the dynamic wardrobe of everything you need to live a New York life—wherever that may be. Today, we reimagine and reinvent once again—our love for New York City, serving as both muse and mentor. From stitch to silhouette, we invite the world to explore new collections where culture, confidence, and the heartbeat of New York converge and become part of a brand that is not just worn—but lived. This is our love letter to the authentic street style and boundless energy that define the very DNA of New York—a narrative that unfolds in a new era of accessibility.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: GIII) is a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, distribution, and marketing. The Company owns and licenses a portfolio of more than 30 preeminent brands, each differentiated by unique brand propositions, product categories, and consumer touchpoints. G-III owns ten iconic brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 of the most sought-after names in global fashion, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Nautica, Halston, Converse, BCBG, and major national sports leagues, among others.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/858bda34-79c3-41c5-98fe-ea7ae96ce41e